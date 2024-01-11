Mortal Kombat 2 Film Teases Arrival Of Two Key Characters

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

Whether you liked the 2021 reboot or not, Mortal Kombat 2, the film version, is coming soon. Er, Koming soon. The movie is in production right now, and it will focus on the legendary tournament to decide the fate of Earthrealm. While the first movie was unique in how it set everything up, it didn’t use the number of characters that many wanted, nor the specific characters that many felt should be in the “setup” for the tournament. However, the sequel will have many legendary Kombatants showing up, and some new set photos prove that two important lore characters will make an appearance.

As noted by ComicBook.com, producer Todd Garner posted two pictures featuring famous weapons from the franchise. Specifically, he posted pictures of Kitana’s steel fan and the Wrath Hammer of Shao Khan. Despite some teases, neither character was in the original movie, but they have been confirmed for Mortal Kombat 2.

The reason these two make sense for the second film is multi-layered. First off, Mileena, who is Shao Khan’s “other daughter” and Kitana’s “sister,” was in the first film, but Sonya Blade killed her. That means there could be some “bad blood” between Kitana and the Earthrealm fighters, leading to many interesting fights and moments.

As for Shao Khan, traditionally, he’s “one win away” from invading Earthrealm and continuing his conquest of the realms. So, with him on the cusp of victory, he’ll undoubtedly want to make an appearance. Plus, he and Lord Raiden are brothers, so that could lead to some fun dialogue, too.

They aren’t the only characters that will appear in the film, as Johnny Cage was teased right at the end of the movie, and he’ll be played by fan-favorite actor Karl Urban. Other Kombatants are undoubtedly going to appear as well.

Sadly, the movie will still be in production for many months due to the strikes that occurred last year that heavily delayed production. As such, you shouldn’t expect there to be a trailer for the film coming out soon. Plus, we have no release date or window for the film just yet.

However, we do know the overall “plan” should the movie succeed. The team behind it noted that they were always planning a trilogy. One that they defined as “Before the tournament, during the tournament, and after the tournament.”

Only time will tell how everything will look and go, but if nothing else, they will have fans’ interest.