Mortal Kombat 1 Cross-Play Multiplayer Release Window Revealed

Mortal Kombat fans have enjoyed the latest installment for a few months. Mortal Kombat 1 launched earlier in September of this year. However, fans who wanted to dive into the game and face friends on other platforms were left out of luck. Going into the launch, we knew that Mortal Kombat 1 wouldn’t feature cross-play support. However, it wasn’t something that was off the table. NetherRealm Studios was working to bring this feature out into the game, and now we have a launch window available.

Thanks to IGN, we’re discovering that NetherRealm Studios is aiming to release a cross-play support update for Mortal Kombat 1 sometime in February 2024. So we just have a couple of months to wait for the update. Likewise, being that this will be shortly after the holidays, there might be an influx of players who are eager to try out some stiff competition matches. The cross-play support is only slated for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. That means Nintendo Switch players will be left without this feature.

This news also came with another notable feature that might appeal to those who want competition without the fear of terrible wifi connection getting in the way. It looks like if a match connects you with another player that might have some rough wifi connection speeds, you can refuse to go through with the match. That should hopefully make matches stable, and players will not be dealing with losses due to the internet connection. Of course, we’ll have to see how well the online matchmaking process holds up when the update arrives in February.

Now, if you haven’t picked up Mortal Kombat 1, this might be a great jumping-on point. After Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios offered a bit of a reboot for the next game. Mortal Kombat 1 is set in a new timeline, so we’re getting a new storyline with a mix of character origins. Some of our favorite characters have new alliances and backstories. Furthermore, for fans who have been playing this game, NetherRealm Studios teased them that something big is coming our way. We don’t know just what that is quite yet, but 2024 should still have players logging in regularly to enjoy more content. If you want more insight into Mortal Kombat 1, then check out our Before You Buy video coverage below.