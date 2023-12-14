Tekken 8 Gets New Story Trailer

Bandai Namco put all their chips on the table with Tekken 7. They wanted to ensure that it felt like a meaningful entry in their long-running story and one with the best game mechanics they’d ever produced. To that end, not only was the title a success, but many considered it a new benchmark in how player freedom is handled in the game. Fast forward to now, and we’re only a little over a month away from the release of Tekken 8. The game will try to push things even further, and a new story trailer highlights the upcoming struggle that will consume the world.

Following the events of the last game, in which Kazuya finally got his revenge on Heihachi and killed him during their last battle, the world is on the brink of chaos. Kazuya is using his newfound power to try to create a new world order where only the strong survive. As a result, many nations are coming together to try and stop him, and they all know that it’s Jin who has the power to take him down.

There’s just one problem. While Kazuya has been growing more powerful in his devil form, Jin apparently can’t summon his anymore! Oops. The good news is that he’s vowing to get it back, and he’s having visions of his mother, who begs him to save himself and Kazuya from the devil gene.

The trailer showcases new and old characters, including ones that were just brought into the last game, like Leroy, and new ones, like a certain coffee entrepreneur. It’s fascinating not only how the story is shown in the trailer but also the many languages that are used by the various characters. You can check out the trailer below.

Hope. Power.

It's time to finish this, once for and for all.

The fate of the world will be decided in #TEKKEN8, releasing on January 26 👊



But if you can’t wait until next month to try the title, you don’t have to wait that long! Tekken 8 has a demo that is out right now. It’ll give you access to a select amount of characters, including Jin, while also giving you a chance to check out the story mode, arcade mode, and a few other things. It won’t quench your thirst for the main game, but it’s likely to satisfy you for a bit! So, if you have a PS5 and want to try out the title, now is the time!

The fate of the world will hang in the balance when Tekken 8 arrives on January 26th.