Tekken 8 To Get Special Demo This Week

2024 is fast approaching. We mean that literally, as we’re now under three weeks away until the new year arrives. The good news is that with the new year comes plenty of video games that should excite fans in numerous ways. One such way is the plethora of games that’ll be coming out in the first few months of the new year, and Tekken 8 is one of the games leading off the pack. The fighting title has many expectations attached to it, and Bandai Namco is taking steps to ensure that gamers like what they see and that everything works as planned.

For example, there will be a demo for the game that will be released soon on PS5. On the 14th, PS5 players will get access to several of the game modes in bite-sized chunks. How so? Well, you’ll get to play the first chapter of the story mode, and you’ll get access to the Arcade Quest mode, Super Ghost Battle Mode, and the Versus mode. You won’t be able to do everything in those last three modes, but you’ll get to see what it’s all about and get excited about the full thing.

For those who don’t have a PS5, fret not. The PC and Xbox Series X/S versions of the demo will arrive on December 21st.

If you’re curious about who will be playable in those modes, PSU reveals you can be Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, or Paul Phoenix. That’s not the most robust roster, but it’s a demo, so you were never going to get everyone. Not to mention, there have already been people who have tried to “break” the various playtests and demos of Tekken 8 in the past, and this is one way to ensure fairness across the board.

If that’s not enough for you, a “final preview” of the game was released by Bandai Namco, and sites like IGN posted videos of their thoughts while revealing some new details. You’ll notice in the video game below that the game will have an asteroid stage:

All in all, it’s clear Bandai Namco is going all out for its title, and it’s not hard to see why. The 7th entry of the franchise took the series to new heights both in the acclaim department and in sales. With the 8th entry, they have Unreal Engine 5 powering the title, allowing them to push the graphics, effects, and more to insane heights.

We’ll see those heights in full on January 26th.