E3 Has Officially Called It Quits

E3 is no longer pressing forward. This has been a massive expo over the years, and it’s been around for quite a long time. For over two decades, the event has been around to provide the media and fans of the video game industry some insight into what’s inbound. At the time, this was a crucial expo for media and industry leaders to attend. Years ago, this event allowed publications to view what was coming to the games industry while game publishers could also meet to help get their upcoming projects into the eyes of gamers worldwide.

While E3 continued to grow, it became far more accessible for fans of the game industry to view. There was less need for media to travel for the expo as the content was being streamed and even televised. Media conferences were held with some of the biggest players in the games industry as they showcased their new games to even hardware. But again, as time progressed, we saw that there was less of a need for E3. Instead, companies could hold their own press conferences online rather than spending money to hold a showcase event. That’s when we saw some companies, such as Nintendo and PlayStation, start to dip out from E3.

Then, as we hit the pandemic years, there was the cancellation for E3. The ESA just couldn’t quite get the expo back up and running. Instead, they found themselves in stiff competition from other expos and online events. While it looked like the ESA was trying to bring E3 back up into the forefront again, that’s no longer the case. The official E3 expo website confirmed that the ESA has officially called it quits. There will no longer be E3 expos in the future, so we’ll have to just wait around for events like the Summer Game Fest to kick off.

Again, this is not too surprising. E3 has been dwindling down from its prime. Fewer companies attended the event, making E3 less relevant for fans and media to check out. This news also comes from an earlier announcement this year regarding a new experience planned for 2025. Still, for fans who enjoyed E3 and had fond memories of watching the various press conferences to help showcase some new exciting video game announcements, it’s bitter news to hear. Fortunately, there are several other events throughout the year to get new video game reveals and events to help celebrate the video game industry.