ESA Looks For New E3 Experience In 2025

Update:

We adjusted the article as E3 2024 could still happen. So far we’re waiting on confirmation on whether the event will make its way out next year or if 2025 will be the big year for E3’s return.

E3, for years, had been a staple event for the video game industry. When it started, this was the main event that game developers and publishers would attend. Likewise, journalists would be able to get a look at what’s to come to share with their readers worldwide. However, it’s only grown bigger and better, with E3 becoming a live event for viewers. We would get massive presentation shows from some of the biggest names in the video game industry. During this, new games would be unveiled to even the latest console getting their first grand reveal.

However, over the past several years, we saw E3 diminish. More industry giants were withdrawing from the event and presenting their own streams. This likely cut down the costs of holding a conference at E3, and then the pandemic happened. 2020 saw the cancellation of several events and expos, including E3. For years now, E3 has attempted to get back on track but has continued to find their show canceled. Today, thanks to a report from the VGC, we’re finding out that next year we might not see an E3 expo.

It looks like the Reedpop has decided to call off E3 for 2024 as they are parting ways from the event. We don’t know what the future might hold for E3, but it looks like the ESA plans to bring out a new form of E3 in 2025. According to the report, it looks like the ESA president, Stanley Pierre-Louis, has plans to explore new ways to evolve and serve the video game industry. That means looking at every aspect of E3, including its format and location. So, if E3 does make a return in 2025, it might be at a completely different venue, or it might become a digital-only event. That is if E3 2024 doesn’t manage to make its way out first.

There is no clear indication right now of what E3 will become, but that doesn’t mean the summers are not filled with other events. We have Summer Game Fest that essentially took over E3. This prompted several video game announcements and updates from a wide variety of development teams. Likewise, as mentioned, several companies have opted to bring out their own showcase online and completely avoid expos like E3 to present a conference.

Now, it looks like if you want to sit in on an event for the summer of 2024, you might be better off looking at Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. We’ll continue to monitor any news that might indicate what the future of E3 will become or if the expo will be hanging it up for good as we progress through the upcoming year.