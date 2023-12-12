Dev Explains Why Grand Theft Auto VI PC Port Is Missing

Like almost every gamer, if you’re after the Grand Theft Auto VI game, you’ll find it released on the consoles first. That seems to be the trend for Rockstar Games. It’s a massive title and one that will likely be picked up by quite a massive fan base across all available platforms. But there’s a reason why we’re not seeing the game launch on PC when it does release. Today, we’re finding out that the former Rockstar Games developer who has blown up online for his reaction videos offers some explanation.

Mike York has become widely viewed online for their explanations and reaction videos. If you’re unfamiliar with Mike York, this is a former Rockstar Games developer. In the past, Mike has worked on games like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. However, he has since moved on from Rockstar Games and continues to appreciate their work as a fan again. But looking back at his time working at the studio, Mike was able to offer a better idea as to why we’re not seeing a release on PC first. The answer isn’t entirely based on a specific issue but accumulates for various reasons.

For instance, consoles were a priority at the time, and even then, one console had gained the most attention. In the past, PlayStation was the go-to console to push games to their limits. That was also a console that had more power, so Rockstar Games typically worked a bit more towards that platform while also developing for Microsoft’s Xbox platform. That could have changed since Mike York’s time at Rockstar Games. However, beyond that, the PC port can be pushed even further.

The developer noted that some areas can be pushed further for the PC platform. Enhancements can be made because they have more resources available for the PC platform. But even then, way more testing and bug fixes go into the PC platform. Rockstar Games has to account for various hardware components to optimize. That’s why you see so many issues with the PC platform regarding new releases. A studio can’t optimize every configuration for the PC. It’s far easier to deal with a single architecture console.

Again, we’ll be waiting long before Grand Theft Auto VI makes its way onto the PC. Currently, the game is only slated to release in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. But if you would like to listen in on Mike’s reasoning behind the PC port delays, you can view the video below.