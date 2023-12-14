Marvel’s Wolverine Leak Points To Potential WW2 Setting

Insomniac Games has been a big studio for Sony. They have released some massive titles and most recently launched Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, it looks like Insomniac Games is not done with the Marvel franchise quite yet. We knew the studio was working on a game based on the Wolverine character. It was announced a few years ago at this point and remained a project mainly kept under wraps for the studio. Unfortunately, a ransomware group hacked into Insomniac Games and took some files to sell off. Included is information for Marvel’s Wolverine. As a means of proof that files were compromised, the ransomware group released some of the files online. Included were a series of screenshots based around Marvel’s Wolverine.

Fans have been scouring over anything they could find regarding Marvel’s Wolverine. Today on Reddit, we’re finding out that some of the research images were based around a couple of buildings from WW2. That has players wondering if we’ll get some flashbacks to the era featuring Wolverine. With his long life, there’s no telling just where the storyline could take players. It certainly has fans excited that we might have a slew of flashback montages from these brutal battles. Others have pointed towards the X-Men: Origins film intro that showcased Wolverine going through different iconic wars as a possible reference for gameplay ideas.

Regardless, it’s not a confirmation that we’ll see any past historical battles that our protagonist might have been involved in. There are also no additional leaks quite yet that paint out what the storyline will be for Marvel’s Wolverine. With the ransomware group holding these files, we might see more leaks emerge if no buyer takes the content or if Sony fails to pay the ransom to ensure these files are not leaked out on the web. It’s very much a waiting game right now, and it could be a massive blow to Insomniac Games’ work put into the title if the entire narrative ends up being leaked online.

That’s not the only content leaked with Insomniac Games. While there is certainly a massive fan base eager to get their hands on Marvel’s Wolverine, other projects being developed by the studio was unveiled. One of those projects is a title seemingly set around the Spider-Verse. A popular speculation about what this game could be based around is a battle royale Spider-Man game. Of course, adjustments might be made to all of these game projects if they end up being spoiled online well before they are planned for release.