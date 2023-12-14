Grand Theft Auto VI Fans Uncovered Nine Different Law Enforcement So Far

Grand Theft Auto is a massive franchise, and we knew that the next installment would have a ton of attention. After all, it’s been since 2013 that we were dealing with the last new mainline installment for the series. With each new game release, we see Rockstar Games push the envelope. It’s all about making the next game bigger and better, so there is a ton of hype about what exactly we can do in Grand Theft Auto VI. We knew that after the first trailer was released, fans would look for every little detail that they could uncover.

Today, thanks to Dexerto, we discovered that Grand Theft Auto VI will have at least nine different law enforcement types. That’s according to a Reddit thread that further compiled some details from the first announcement trailer. This footage apparently has nine different law enforcement departments, so there’s potential for even more to be featured. We are only dealing with the announcement trailer, so there are bound to be more tidbits of information to be uncovered for the new GTA game when Rockstar Games brings out another teaser or trailer.

Grand Theft Auto VI Law Enforcement

KCPD Kelly Country Police Department

LCSO Leonard County Sheriff’s Office

LHP Leonida Highway Patrol

PGPD Port Gellhorn Police Department

VCPD Vice City Police Department

VDPD Vice Dale Police Department

Vice Dale Sheriff’s Office

USCG United States

Again, this is just from the first trailer. There very well could be some additional law enforcement found within the game. We just have to wait for more marketing materials to come out to see if any other departments pop up. Fans will likely continue to find small Easter eggs and further notable details from the first trailer. With Grand Theft Auto VI looking to be quite a big gameplay experience, we can’t wait to see what Rockstar Games managed to pull off. Of course, we have a good while to wait as the studio is not expected to release Grand Theft Auto VI until sometime in 2025.

When Grand Theft Auto VI is released, you’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles. Recently, a former developer for Rockstar Games offered some insight into why it takes the PC platform a bit longer to receive a port of the game. A PC release has yet to be confirmed for the next GTA installment, so we might be waiting even beyond 2025 before we get a copy for the platform.