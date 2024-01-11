Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored To Release This September

There is no shortage of video game rumors, speculation, or supposed leaks. However, one of the latest that is hitting the rounds online right now is about the Nintendo Switch successor. A new rumor has pinned the launch of the new console to be sometime in September of this year. Of course, that’s just a rumor that we’re seeing as nothing more has come out officially about the successor of the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. Regardless, here’s what we know so far.

IGN recently posted an article that there is a press release that went live from GameShark that unveiled it’s being revived and will be launching in September of this year. It was apparently noted that this launch would coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Of course, that’s big news, as we haven’t received any information right now from Nintendo regarding the next console. There’s been speculation that we would receive a new console this year, but beyond speculation, nothing official has emerged online quite yet. But don’t get too excited yet.

FYI: An Ai Shark spokesperson tells me they're just guessing about the next Nintendo console's release date https://t.co/CqPE9oBSDr — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 11, 2024

Jason Schreier, an industry insider with a strong and reliable track record reporting news regarding the gaming industry, has chimed in. According to Jason, a representative for Ai Shark noted that the revival of the GameShark brand release date was just guessing the next Nintendo console release date. Of course, some wonder if this is a means to clean up any messes from this press release. With that said, it could very well be just a guess as to when the next console would launch from Nintendo and bring out the GameShark to coincide with its release.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is certainly something that has fans questioning about. We even reported recently about the latest supposed Nintendo Switch 2 specs leak. At any rate, all of this can be taken as nothing more than rumors and speculation. Hopefully, we’ll get a Nintendo Direct soon that might finally unveil what Nintendo has planned for its next-generation hardware release. It wouldn’t be too surprising as we’re starting to see Xbox make a move with their Xbox Developer Direct set for next week. So perhaps we’ll soon see PlayStation and Nintendo make a showcase event of their own within the next month or two. Regardless, if you’re still sticking with the Nintendo Switch this year, some notable games are still slated to hit the platform.