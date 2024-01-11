Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Only Seven Weeks Away!

There are many things that video gamers are good at and some things they’re forced to be good at. One of those things is knowing when a game comes out and how long they’ll have to wait to play it. After all, when it comes to being a gamer, the two “frames of time” you often have to count the most are the playtime of the game you’re in and how many days until you get to play the next one. In the case of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, gamers are eagerly awaiting the second entry in Square Enix’s “remake saga,” and the company is keeping fans aware of how much longer it is until launch.

As you can see in the tweet below, the official Twitter handle for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth notes that it’s officially seven weeks away from launch. To gamers, that will probably feel like an eternity, especially as more teases and glimpses into the game come to light. But there’s something else that we want to note about this tweet. Can you guess what it is?

Yep. We’re talking about the characters that are in the image. This is a spin on the main image for the game that features Sephiroth, Cloud Strife, and Zack Fair, all of whom are deeply connected to the game’s lore. Yet, here, we have Sephiroth behind Tifa and Aerith. So what’s going on here?

Well, Square Enix, and especially Tetsuya Nomura, is never above using symbolism to highlight what’s coming or what could come. In the game’s first trailer, Sephiroth told Cloud that he killed Tifa during the events of the game’s prequel when she was traveling with Zack Fair. And yet, she’s here in the “present,” so what does that make her? Fans aren’t sure where this is heading, but given the game has already “broken canon” and aims to “rewrite fate” in some ways, one has to wonder what Tifa’s role will be in future events.

As for Aerith, her place in the image is very obvious. After all, the sequel will end the story in a key place where, in the original title, at least, Aerith is killed by Sephiroth. We’ve even seen part of the scene in question with black feathers falling around Aerith.

So, could it be that Sephiroth will kill the two women closest to Cloud in the second remake? Or will certain parties change fate to ensure that doesn’t happen? We’ll find out on February 29th.