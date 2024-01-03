Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Gets Extensive Gameplay Preview

Potentially, 2024 could be a big year for Ubisoft. We say that because they currently have a great amount of AAA titles coming this year should things hold out. Their pirate adventure title is FINALLY releasing despite all the hiccups and delays that it’s gone through. And as for their adventure in the galaxy “far, far away,” that one is allegedly coming out at the end of the year. But, obviously, that could be delayed as well. The game that we KNOW is only a few weeks away, however, is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, the first entry in the beloved platforming action-adventure series in some time.

In fact, it’s the first truly new game since 2010! The title is set to drop on January 18th, and the game has gotten a massive gameplay preview via Game Informer that highlights the opening levels and the first big boss fight you’ll have in the title. As you’ll see from the playthrough below, the game takes reference from the original title while adding its own style and flair of its own.

A key twist in this game is that you won’t be playing the prince himself, but instead, one of his bodyguards, Sargon. He is part of a special group of protectors known as The Immortals, each with special talents and skills. However, when the prince is eventually kidnapped, The Immortals head for a “cursed city,” and Sargon is separated from them. Guided by mysterious forces, he must unlock new abilities and powers to get through the city and save the prince. Based on everything we’ve seen in trailers, and in the video below, the game will be a high-octane action-adventure title that many will likely enjoy.

You can tell that the Ubisoft team had fun working in the 2D side-scrolling space while also going far with their cutscenes and voice acting. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has a style all its own, and that’s good! After all, the series has had its ups and downs over the years, including a reboot that no one really wants to talk about. But with this game, the franchise could get back on track in a rather organic way. That’s not something you often hear about Ubisoft franchises. Just saying.

As we draw closer to the release date, we’re bound to get more answers as to what the gameplay will look like, so stay tuned and be ready for its release!