Ubisoft Montreal Shares A Vital Update To Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake

It sounds like Ubisoft is now reoriented towards making this the remake that we want to see.

Ubisoft Montreal has shared a very vital update to Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remastered.

Originally announced in Ubisoft Forward in 2020, fans had been quite wary of this title when Ubisoft shared previews. Ubisoft would choose to delay the game as a result, even going so far as to switch developers from Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, back to Ubisoft Montreal, the original studio for the game.

Ubisoft has shared a new update on the game, with a lot of vital details that are sure to make fans happy. Let’s cut straight to the chase; this is what Producer Jean-Francois Naud said about the status of the game:

“In terms of the development stage, we’re in conception right now. Since we took over the project, we’ve been looking at feedback from the community and finding our own way of delivering the game.

Now, we’re building up the team, defining the priorities, putting prototypes together, testing elements, and looking at how we can include community feedback in the development as well.

It’s still in an early stage, and players should not expect to hear more about the game this year, but rest assured that we’re all putting our strengths and heart into this project.”

Naud, who was interviewed alongside director Michael McIntyre, also signaled that they would be doing all the things that fans would want to see in a remake. For example, they do have access to ‘a lot of documentation,’ and it’s helping them steer the project in a certain direction. They actually see the parts of the game’s original vision that Ubisoft Montreal was not able to execute in the original release, and they will be adding that to the game.

Naud and McIntye also talked about including ‘nostalgia markers’ – basically ,these are the things the fans remember about the game, and that they noted from community feedback. They reassured fans that they would make sure to add as much of those into the game as they can.

The things that will be modernized are also the things that we do want to see changes on too. So the controls will definitely get the modern treatment, and McIntyre made it a point to mention accessibility features.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remastered was originally announced for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Ubisoft Montreal has shared no update on current or new platforms for this remaster. There is also no release date or window set yet. In fact, they won’t be at the next Ubisoft Forward event.

And that’s for the best. As parent company Ubisoft itself is in the middle of getting its house in order, Ubisoft Montreal seems to have set restart on this project, so that we can get away from that poorly received preview, and towards the kind of remake fans actually want.