Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Defeat Orod

Of course you'd have to take down this Zangief wannabe over the course of your adventures in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown.

There are plenty of tough platforming challenges in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but most players are likely to be roadblocked by some of the game’s tougher bosses. Naturally, among the most difficult are the Immortals, who turn on Sargon in favor of Vahram’s treachery. Orod is one of the toughest, but fear not; we’ll guide you through how to topple this giant.

How to Beat Orod in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

In the first part of the fight, Orod’s moveset will be limited. You’ll need to watch for a diving ground impact attack that will send out shockwaves and a spinning attack that goes all the way across the arena and back. Both can be avoided using standard jump and dash abilities, but for the second one, if you can get behind Orod, you can land a string of attacks while he stands there waiting for his weapon to return.

The toughest attack that the second phase has will start with a cut scene before allowing Orod to spin his blades in a way that seemingly leaves no escape. Though we didn’t realize it while fighting him, there is actually a way to avoid this. What you need to do is create a copy in the air, then, when you run out of jumps and dodges, warp back to it to wait out the last of the attacks. Avoiding this attack will help you a ton, as it’s by far Orod’s strongest move.

Orod also has an AoE attack that’s similar but can be avoided simply by dodging out of the vicinity when you see him preparing to do it. His tornado attack can be evaded as well, but you have to be quick about it. As soon as you see him starting it, create a copy and wait for the tornado to pass it before warping back.

In the final stretch of the fight, Orod will gain electrical abilities, but this doesn’t change your strategy up much. The moves that we’ve covered above are the main ones that you need to watch out for. Otherwise, just keep dodging and jumping to evade him, and remember to use your Aethra surges whenever you build them up. Don’t worry; you should have this monster down after a few tries with these tips.