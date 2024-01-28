Fortnite: How to get the Rare Takara Skin

Over the course of Fortnite’s lifecycle, there have been thousands of unique skins released, with the majority of them locked behind a paid battle pass or a price tag in the in-game store. Some skins are rarer than others, only appearing in the game for a limited-time or released during a certain season and never to be seen again. One of the rarest skins in Fortnite history, Takara, has made an unexpected but welcome return to the battle royale in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Kitted out in red, white, and black, Takara first appeared in Fortnite all the way back in Season 9 which was almost three years ago. The skin has been absent from the game ever since, leaving it in the hands of only the OG players. That’s until now and if the outfit has been on your wishlist for some time, now is your chance to pick it up.

How to get the Takara Skin in Fortnite

The Takara outfit and matching cosmetics must be purchased using V-Bucks from the Fortnite in-game store. The Takara skin is priced at 1,500 V Bucks and includes the LEGO Style of the Takara outfit and the Gaze Back Bling. If you want to fully kit out your character, you can pick up the Shamisen Pickaxe for an extra 800 V-Bucks and the Engage Glider which is priced at 500 V-Bucks.

It’s unknown exactly how long the Takara skin will be hanging around the Fortnite store for. Since the in-game shop refreshes every 24 hours, those who are interested in adding the skin to their locker should do so sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.