Fortnite: How to get Cardboard Boxes

The first major Fortnite update of the year is live and it has introduced a range of new content, as well as a significant weapon tuning patch. One of the latest entries to the extensive Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 loot pool is Cardboard Boxes and this guide will show you how to obtain them.

Cardboard Boxes were added to Fortnite as part of the Solid Snake content drop, bringing an extra layer of stealth to the battle royale. Also, the item features in the Solid Snake questline, so you’ll definitely want to know how to get your hands on it.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find Cardboard Boxes in Fortnite

Although the Cardboard Box is marked as being a mythic item, it isn’t too difficult to come across. Cardboard Boxes can be found in chests, as ground loot, or they can be purchased from the Solid Snake NPC in exchange for 100 Bars. The boxes aren’t very interesting to look at. They’re just empty citrus boxes that were found in a Ship It! Express warehouse. However, that’s what makes them the perfect stealth option against unsuspecting opponents.

To use the Cardboard Box, throw it down in your desired location and interact with it to jump inside. You can then remain stationary to hide yourself from enemies or even move around while you’re inside the box to reposition.

Once you jump out of the Cardboard Box, it will be destroyed. However, you can stack up to five Cardboard Boxes in your inventory to use again whenever you please.

Now you know how to get Cardboard Boxes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, you can try them out for yourself in your next match.