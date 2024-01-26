Palworld: How To Get Coal & Ore | Best Locations

Ore is one of the most important resources in Palworld and it’s a little rare — you’ll need a ton of ore to build and ore fields aren’t exactly common. If you want to load up on resources, you’ll want to create a secondary base that mines endlessly. Do that and you’ll have more than enough ore and coal in Palworld. And you can do that by exploring specific locations on the map. These large ore deposits are always found in the same places, so here’s where you’ll want to look.

In addition to setting up useful bases, you can also assign your Pals to mine all that ore for you. Pals with high Mining traits will mine even more efficiently — and they’re easy to assign. Pick up your Pals and throw them at the mining resources to begin work. The Pals will mine out the resources nodes for you and fill up any nearby containers. You’ll need to establish a small secondary base just to store the materials, but the effort is worth it.

How To Get Ore & Coal

Coal and Ore Nodes are important and rare resources in Palworld and finding huge deposits can be tricky. Certain locations on the map are absolutely packed with nodes — 10-13 resource nodes to dig up and collect every chance you get. Establishing a secondary base at any of the following locations will make collecting infinite ore resources easy. All you need to do is reach the locations below. We’ll mark them on the map for you.

If you don’t like reading a map, here’s a series of locations you’ll want to visit. These locations come from r/Palworld users Hmphy, BalancedHippie & Iaetic — all of these spots are incredibly useful if you’re hunting down more ore to process.

Useful Ore / Coal Locations :

: 182, -42 (Best Node Location)

209, -114 (Fast-Travel Nearby)

166, -64 (Fast-Travel Nearby)

-155, -87 (Requires Heat Protection)

-586, -520 (At a Boss Tower)

You’ll find Ore and Coal at all of these locations. You can also acquire a rare ore called Sulfur at higher-level areas. Sulfur is found in random spots around the desert in the northeast of the map or at the Volcano. The massive Volcano is the most common place to find Sulfur, but both locations require hot weather protection.

Tips For Collecting Resources With Pals: Resources don’t have to be a pain to collect. Spawn all the Pals you’re not using — or capture lots of new ones — and let them get to work. You can assign Pals to collect resources by grabbing them [F] and throwing them at the nearest job site.

They’ll automatically start mining and carry the resources to your storage containers. If they don’t stick to their job or wander around aimlessly, try storing them in the box, taking them out, and trying again. It may take up to three throws before the Pals finally get it. This is probably a bug, so here’s hoping your Pals get a little smarter in the future. If you don’t assign them, some Pals may collect resources, or they might laze around the base and do nothing. Throwing them will more reliably get them working.

Using Pals will make creating a secondary base much easier. And once a base is going, you can fast-travel back and forth or use your flying mount to reach the spot quickly. Making a secondary base will basically give you an endless supply of the resources you want. Why do all the work yourself? Outsource to all those Pals you’ve got taking up space in storage.