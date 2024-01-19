Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – How To Unlock Vayu’s Wave

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown exploded onto the scene as if from nowhere and rocked our world. It’s early into 2024, but we have fallen in love with this reboot of the classic series. Taking on the mantle of a Metroidvania, Lost Crown is full of surprises and tracking them down is easier said than done.

One of the most interesting (and customisable) aspects of Lost Crown is your ability to learn and equip various Athra Surges. These are incredibly powerful skills that can turn the tide of a battle, or even prolong your life when all else fails. Vayu’s Wave is one of the earlier you can find, and it is also one of the easiest to miss.

What Does Vayu’s Wave Do?

Like all Athra Surges, Vayu’s Wave is rather powerful. It launches a powerful wave of energy that deals heavy damage and causes substantial knockback. Not only that but this ability can be activated both on the ground and in the air, giving it a lot of versatility during combat. If you want a solid ranged option that blasts straight through unblockable attacks and hordes of enemies, Vayu’s Wave is for you.

How To Unlock Vayu’s Wave

To unlock Vayu’s Wave you are going to have to complete a series of Challenges. These act as a tutorial for you to learn the nuances of the game’s combat mechanics. Rather unintuitively, this key challenge string is somewhat hidden. You will need to find your fellow Immortal, Artaban, and he will happily guide you through the process. Once you have completed all of your basic challenges, the Vayu’s Wave will be yours.

Where To Find Artaban

Artaban can be found at The Haven. You find this location very early on in the game and you can even fast travel to it. This is where you can buy hints, various power-ups, and items to help you on your journey. Heck, there is even a forge. Artaban can be found lingering on the upper left side of this room and will be happy to teach you his ways.

Additional Rewards

In addition to Vayu’s Wave, you will receive a total of 450 Time Crystals for going through the rigmarole of a combat tutorial. A kingly reward that can immediately be turned in at one of the vendors for more gubbins.

That’s all we have on Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more Prince Of Persia content.