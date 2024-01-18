Avowed Gets Deep Dive Via Xbox Developer Direct

Today’s Xbox Developer Direct was going to be of interest to numerous people due to the games planned to be shown at it. The intro touted four games by four different developers being highlighted, and the show kicked off with Obsidian Entertainment. They are the creators of some of the best RPGs you’ve likely played, and they’re getting ready to release another in 2024 via Avowed. The game has had an interesting development life so far, including getting delayed a few times. But during the Developer Direct, the team talked about the various places and options you’ll see as you go through the Living Lands.

One of the key things they highlighted was the combat. Aside from the obvious variety of enemies you’ll face, they wanted players to not just have options to go into combat with but to change on the fly should they need to. To that end, Avowed will allow players to create different loadouts for their character that they can switch to in real-time so they aren’t losing the flow of the battle. Plus, how you decide to build each loadout is up to you.

For example, you could do a basic sword and shield approach or have a wand in one hand. Or, you can put a wand in one hand with a sword in another so you can do magic & might combo attacks to shatter foes. Another option is to duel wield pistols to keep foes on their toes, or even dual wield wands so that the spells you cast come flying out one after another.

The catch is that these loadouts won’t help you dominate enemies alone. You’ll need to pay attention to what the enemies are like and what weapons/armor they carry so you can pick the best loadouts to get the job done fast.

Another thing to look out for within the game is quests. Not unlike many RPGs of recent years, Obsidian Entertainment will give you plenty of quests to do where your choices will affect events in the game. One such quest was shown where a group of vigilantes tried to protect an area, but only one survived. Your choice is to decide if the survivor was right to survive or if he only lived because of cowardice.

Obsidian promises that the game will be worth the adventure when it arrives this fall. To see the full breakdown, check out the Developer Direct below: