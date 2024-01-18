Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gets First Look at Xbox Developer Direct

You might not realize it, but the character of Indiana Jones has quite a history in the video game space. When his movies were some of the toasts of Hollywood, Lucasfilm made various games about the character that took him all over the world and looked for all sorts of artifacts. But it’s been some time since that experience was felt in the gaming space, and the last two movies starring him haven’t helped matters. However, over at Bethesda, Todd Howard had a vision, which has been revealed as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, headed up by Machine Games.

As you’ll see in the Xbox Developer Direct video below, everything you’d expect from an Indiana Jones adventure can be found here. First, the game will welcome franchise fans and those curious about what this title will be like. Second, the title’s story will take place within the first and third movies and feature a completely original tale with new characters and locations for Indy to visit.

In this adventure, Indiana Jones stumbles upon a theft at the university he works for, and when he doesn’t understand why a specific relic was taken, he must go around the world to get the answers he seeks. Those answers tie into the mysterious “Great Circle,” which apparently is based on spiritual sites and artifacts of various cultures.

Machine Games emphasized that they wanted you to feel like Indiana Jones from top to bottom. That meant giving you a 1st-person experience when you’re fighting or solving puzzles, but a 3rd-person experience when traversing the world and enjoying the cutscenes. Oh, and before you ask, yes, Indiana Jones looks exactly like Harrison Ford, but it’s not Ford voicing him.

Another element that the dev team highlighted is that Indiana Jones has always been a thinking man and has to use his wits and knowledge to solve puzzles. To that end, the game will have various puzzles for you to solve, and there are plenty of secrets to unlock if you’re willing to pay attention to your surroundings and see what else these ancient places might hold.

As for combat, you can use fists, weapons, and, of course, the iconic whip of Indiana Jones to take out foes. Or, you can sneak around them and make it so you were “never there.” Either way, Indiana is ready for his next adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive later this year on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.