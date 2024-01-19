Obelisk Studio Received Funding For Its Displacement IP

Several studios use various teams and studios to outsource some of the work. These studios help create some big title releases to smaller hits. So we wouldn’t fault you if you’re unfamiliar with Obelisk Studio. This team has been around for years but acted as an outsourcing co-development team. When a project needs a bit more help to cross the finish line, Obelisk Studio is one of the groups available. However, it looks like they are now trying to bring out a unique IP into the marketplace.

As mentioned, Obelisk Studio has quite a lengthy history of projects that they had a hand in creating. Those include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Fallout 76 Wastelanders, New World, Dota 2, Sons of the Forest, and Deadhaus Sonta. That’s just to name a few so you can look through the various titles they were a part of in their portfolio. But today, the studio is making some headlines for creating their own unique IP called Displacement. Thanks to a report from PCGamesN, we discovered this is an upcoming horror title.

Not too much is known right now about the game. It’s a unique IP that will offer a challenging Horror experience. With the team also responsible for bringing out Sons of the Forest, some fans are eager to see how well this game does in the marketplace. At the current moment, the developers are describing Displacement as a first-person action-horror game set in an alternate near-future history. Furthermore, it seems that there will be a stronger play on being isolated, with our protagonist dealing with the madness of being stranded alone.

According to the report from PCGamesN, it seems that the development team managed to secure some funding for their first IP project through The Games Fund. But since we’re just now getting a small sneak peek of the title, it’s likely going to be a good while before we can get our hands on it. Regardless, the team over at Obelisk Studio is still interested to hear from more potential partners and investors. Likewise, it seems that the developers would be keen on receiving a publisher to ensure that their upcoming Displacement is able to experience a full launch. In the meantime, while we wait for more information to be released, you can view the initial game announcement trailer for the title in the video we have embedded below.