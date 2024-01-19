Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Reveals Box Art

It’s always interesting to see what franchises do well in the gaming world and which don’t. You’d think an anime-style lawyer franchise wouldn’t “resonate” with gamers because it’s more about logical thinking and sleuthing while not having “meaningful action” compared to other titles. Yet, the franchise known as Ace Attorney has been around for quite some time, and many hope to see more entries from it. But, for those who haven’t been able to partake in the entirety of the main games, you’re in luck, as the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy arrives next week and will complete the “main story” of the universe.

Today, the official Twitter handle for the franchise showed off the physical boxing for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy via the Nintendo Switch, where you can get it physically. Other systems will have it available digitally. Regardless, it highlights the many characters you’ll meet across the three games, each of which has a role to play in this quest for justice.

Get your chords of steel ready! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is out next week, and pre-orders for Nintendo Switch physical copies are still available in North America. Secure yours today and prepare to deliver justice on January 25!



For those unaware of the “main tale” of these three titles, they take place eight years after the original trilogy starring Phoenix Wright ended. Things have gotten much darker in the world of law, and Phoenix Wright was one of its victims when he was framed for a crime he didn’t commit twice over. For that second instance, you play Apollo Justice, a rookie lawyer who is trying to prove himself and finds himself as a lynchpin for everything that is about to happen.

Just like in the previous trilogy, you’ll divide your time between interviewing people, looking for clues, and getting all the information you can so you can present the best case possible to get your client off the hook. Each case has its own flair, style, and characters you’ll interact with, and as you progress through the trilogy, you’ll get to see Phoenix Wright rejoin the courtroom and get a new friend/lawyer named Athena Cykes in your party!

But no matter how colorful things are or how exaggerated the characters’ reactions are to events, this isn’t a game that takes its story lightly. There is death everywhere, corruption across multiple countries, and the question of what it means to be a lawyer, a true lawyer, is always on the minds of our three heroes.

To save the law and arguably the world, you need to be spiky of hairy, have chords of steel, and be ready to shout, “OBJECTION!”