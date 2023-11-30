Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Gets Special Pre-Order Trailer

Are you ready to enter the courtroom once again? If so, then prepare yourself for the arrival of the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy! This trilogy combines the “back half” of the legendary lawyer franchise and updates its graphics and sound effects for the modern age. This follows the previous trilogy that accounted for the first three games that featured Phoenix Wright, but in this trilogy, he’s not alone anymore! The first game came out in 2008, with its follow-up coming in 2013, and then in 2016, the “last entry” in the franchise came out. It’s been eight years since those last set of cases, but now you can enjoy them in a new light!

With two months left until the game’s arrival, Nintendo dropped a special pre-order trailer to give you insight into what you can expect and why you should check the trilogy out. For example, not only will you get the three main games, but you’ll get the special DLC stories that were added on to those titles for free! You’ll also have access to an art gallery where you can see some rare concept art for the characters, like Apollo Justice, be able to unlock special outfits for the characters, and more!

You can even create some unique animations that feature the many characters you’ll meet in the game! The trilogy is giving you lots to tinker with, so don’t be afraid to try it out.

But the main hook of the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is the storyline. The first game occurs years after the previous entry, where Phoenix Wright is no longer a lawyer after being disbarred. You play as Apollo Justice, a new lawyer who comes to his aide and gets wrapped up in a grand plan to take down a murderer.

The following games bring Phoenix Wright back into the fold while also adding Athena Cykes as the third member of the “Wright Anything Agency!” With help from other characters like Trucy Wright, Ema Skye, and more, you’ll solve cases and battle mighty prosecutors to get justice for your clients and expose the truth about each case!

Many franchise fans hope that this second trilogy will be the “final push” for Capcom to bring the next entry to the series to life. Why? As you’ll see in the last game, there was a cliffhanger that needs to be addressed, and one more game will finally let that happen!