Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets MASSIVE Patch

Gamers should be used to updating and patching their games occasionally, but the real trick is having to do it with games that need a massive amount of storage just to initiate the update/patch. An excellent example of this is coming with Baldur’s Gate 3. The beloved title has slowly been patched up, with new content and fixes added over time, as Larian Studios has been listening to fan thoughts and complaints about the game ever since launch. But “Patch 5” is the biggest of the bunch, as it will be a whopping 30 GB to get installed!

We don’t know all that’s being put into the patch, but if it’s 30 gigabytes worth, you know it’s going to be “worth it.” Larian has already confirmed that there will be some key fixes within the title. For example, there were some heavy lag issues in some sections, and those will be fixed. There were also some kissing scenes with certain characters that are being fixed as well. And we all know how much Baldur’s Gate 3 players love those kissing scenes! Just saying.

Another thing that will be added is the “epilogue content.” One of the biggest complaints about the game, despite how great it is in the overall, is that the “third act” doesn’t feel as grand and fun as the first two, and the ending punctuates that with the briskness that it wraps up. There’s one scene of goodbyes, and the game is over. That’s hardly what you would expect from a grand-scale RPG.

A new epilogue will help pad that out and make gamers feel more “complete” when they’re done. That’s not the first time they’ve adjusted an ending, either. Gamers weren’t satisfied with the Karlach romance’s ending, so they adjusted that too to make it more satisfying.

Patch 5 is launching soon! This update will clock in at roughly 30GB and will require approximately 130GB of free space to install. If you find yourself without the space to install the update, we recommend uninstalling BG3 and then re-downloading the patched version. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 30, 2023

To that end, it’s possible that this patch, or a future patch, will have some other fan requests put into the game. We know that Larian has done this in the past, as they reshaved a cat at one point to satisfy fans. The newest request is to have another “get together” with your allies and romance partners so that there can be a more meaningful “last hoorah” before the final battle.

Given how popular the game is, especially the “romance parts,” that’s not a reach. So we’ll have to see what Larian has in store when it arrives.