Baldur’s Gate 3 Guides & Walkthroughs

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the smash hit RPG sequel of the Summer, crushing the sales charts on PC and PS5. And that’s unusual — RPGs this unabashedly hardcore are a rarity in terms of major releases, and this long-awaited sequel to Bioware’s fan-favorite classics of the 90s. And we’re slowly fighting our way through this truly massive game. There are quests to tackle, puzzles to solve, and Legendary artifacts to find. Everything can be missed, and romance is practically guaranteed. Learn how to overcome the many, many challenges of Baldur’s Gate 3 with our guides and walkthroughs — everything we’ve done (so far) is linked below for your convenience.
[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon as we add more guides.]
Before You Play
Everything you need to know before revisiting the Sword Coast.
- 12 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing | Beginner’s Guide
- System Requirements | Guide
- How To Fix The ‘Incompatible Version’ Error
- How To Delete Your Early Access Save Files
- Can You Change Your Appearance
- Every Stat, Explained
- Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming To Xbox Series X/S?
- Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Cross-Platform Progression & Cross-Play?
Essential Guides
Tutorials and explainers for the most fundamental features of BG3.
- 10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do
- 10 More Tips Everyone Needs To Know | Combat Tricks, Best Abilities & More
- 10 Useful Buttons & Features The Game Doesn’t Explain
- What Happens If You Use Tadpoles?
- Should You Get Branded?
- How To Change Your Class & Respec
- How To Sheathe You Weapons | Tips & Tricks
- How To Enter Small Spaces
- How To Revive Fallen Allies | Tips & Trick
- Everything You Need To Know About Hirelings
- How To Replenish Your Spell Charges
- How To Heal Your Party
- How To Craft Healing Potions
- How To Cure Flesh Rot (And Other Diseases)
- Cheap Revival Scroll Trick, Explained
- How To Make Gold Fast
- How To Get The Owlbear Cub Companion | Secret Pet Guide
- Everything You Need To Know About Inspiration
- How To Solve Lever Puzzles More Effectively In Baldur’s Gate 3
- How To Beat The Game Early | Hero of the Forgotten Realms Guide
Builds & Class Guides
Unlocking classes, choosing spells and building a better character sheet.
- How To Deal Insane Crit Damage | Assassin & Gloom Stalker Build
- How To Rob Everything | Perfect Pickpocket Guide
Main Story Walkthroughs
Blaze through the main story with these guides.
- How To Survive The Shadow Curse
- First Umbral Gem | Gauntlet of Shar [1/3]
- All 3 Trials Solutions | Gauntlet of Shar [2/3]
- Solve Silent Library & Beat Balthazar | Gauntlet of Shar [3/3]
- How To Lift The Shadow Curse Permanently
Side-Quests & Secret Puzzles
Completing the trickiest quests.
- How To Open The Gilded Chest In The Owlbear Cave
- How To Complete The ‘Search The Cellar’ Quest
- How To Save Mayrina & Defeat Auntie Ethel
- How To Solve The Defiled Temple Puzzle
- How To Save The Grymforge Gnomes
- How To Reach The Adamantine Forge & Defeat Grym
- All Adamantine Forge Moulds & Mithril Ore Locations
- How To Enter The Sharran Sanctuary In The Shadow-Cursed Lands
- How To Unlock Balthazar’s Secret Room & Get The Shadow Lantern
Companion & Romance Guides
Recruit companions, help them succeed and romance them with these social tutorials.
- How To Recruit All 6 Origin Party Members
- How To Recruit Halsin The Druid
- How To Recruit Minthara | Secret Party Member
- How To Recruit Jaheira The Druid
- How To Recruit Minsc The Ranger
- How To Cure Gale’s Magic Item Affliction
- How To Romance Karlach
- Where To Find Infernal Iron
- How To Enhance Karlach With Soul Coins
Magic Items You Can’t Miss
Legendary loot and Magic Items you don’t want to miss.
- 9 Best Magic Items You Need To Get In Act 1
- Monastery Puzzle Solution | Blood of Lathander Legendary Guide
- How To Get Selune’s Spear Of Night | Legendary Weapon Guide
Check back soon for many, many more Baldur’s Gate 3 guides.