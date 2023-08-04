Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Change Your Class & Respec

Picking your starting class may feel like a daunting choice in Baldur's Gate 3, but it's not a permanent by any means.

Character creation in Baldur’s Gate 3 is fairly complex. It drops a lot of information on your lap and expects you to peruse it all to create the character that best represents the playstyle you want to adopt. The issue is, there are a lot of classes, and every class has a lot of depth.

Heck, most of that depth is not immediately apparent. As characters grow in power, new paths open up that expand the scope of what any one character can be. This might lead to a character no longer being what you wanted, or maybe you just want a change of pace. Thankfully, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to change your class without much hassle at all.

Exploring The ‘Overgrown Ruins’’

If you want to change your class in Baldur’s Gate 3 you need to unlock a certain NPC. This NPC is locked behind an early quest, Explore The Ruins. You will get this very early on – just after rescuing Shadowheart after the tutorial on the Nautiloid ends. Head north to a locked door to start the quest.

We have a full guide on how to complete the quest, here.

Once you have made it to the chamber filled with skeletons, head to the back left corner of the room. Push the button to open a secret door. This will cause the skeletons to wake up. Due to the number of wizards in this group, we advise running into the now-open door and funnelling them into the doorway.

Once they are all defeated, interact with the sarcophagus. A surprisingly sentient skeleton by the name of Withers will spawn. Answer his questions but don’t attack him. He will wander off and say he will meet us later on. What he means by this is he will meet you at your camp in the near future.

How To Respec Your Character In Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you have unlocked Withers, head to your camp (this can be done via the Rest menu). Talk to Withers at your camp and he will explain he can offer you powerful services, for a fee. One of these is to change your class. The price? A lowly 100g.

Paying for this service will thrust you into the character creation screen again, and you will have full reign over every detail of your class. This allows you to alter your attributes, spells, abilities, and of course, your entire class if you so choose.

What’s more, you can even talk to Withers with one of your allies or even an Origin Character, and change their class as well. This will still set you back 100g, but it lets you tweak your party to resemble and play in any way you want.

Do note that respeccing your class does reset you to Level 1, however, all of your experience is carried over. Once you are done respeccing, you will be free to instantly level up to where you were prior to your respec.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.