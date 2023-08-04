Grand Theft Auto Online Beta Discovered With Scrapped Content

Grand Theft Auto V was a massive hit, but its multiplayer component, Grand Theft Auto Online, allowed this game to thrive long after its release. Fans continue to log online and go through the various online missions and game modes. However, today there is a reason some fans are dropping this current version of the game and diving back into yesteryear. A new discovery has emerged in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It looks like an early beta version of Grand Theft Auto Online has become available, with players going through it using an Xbox 360 emulator.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning that the online beta discovery is offering fans a look into Grand Theft Auto Online well before it was ready for the public. As a result, there are several differences available that the community is highlighting right now. Of course, since this discovery is so new, investigations are still ongoing to see what features were scrapped compared to the official release. However, it’s also quite a surprise that not only has this beta been uncovered, but it was also accessible through an Xbox 360 emulator.

Several features have already been spotted by the community that was cut. You can find the ongoing discussions regarding the cut features through the GTA Forums website. Some of the changes include a new UI that shows what player killed you and with what weapon, an option to call in for gang backups, two cut contracts, a different weapon UI, along with a different character creator UI. But again, this is a new discovery, so it might take a little while before we see everything that was either cut or tweaked before the game was officially released into the marketplace.

While this is certainly bringing some attention back to Grand Theft Auto Online, the fanbase community is still waiting for Rockstar Games to make the reveal for Grand Theft Auto 6. This title is still in development, with only a few leaks to show the game off. However, we’re still left in the dark regarding just what exactly the game will entail or when it will release. With that said, since Grand Theft Auto Online was such a huge hit, we imagine that this next installment will have a good bit of focus on another thrilling online multiplayer component.