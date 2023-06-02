GTA 6 To Make A Billion On Launch Day?

It seems that Rockstar Games can’t escape the rumors surrounding their 6th title in their long-running crime franchise. GTA 6 has been the talk of the gaming world since last year’s infamous leak that left many wondering what the game would be like in its “final form.” Of course, the game has been desired for almost a decade, especially since Rockstar was more than fine with cashing in on their 5th entry and online spinoff. But they knew that eventually, they had to move on, and that’s what they’re doing now. But in a new report, the expectations for how much the new entry will do at launch is incredibly high.

How high? Well, as noted by TweakTown, an industry insider claims that GTA 6 could do over a billion dollars in sales at launch. To help put that in perspective, that would mean that the game would sell about 25 million units at launch.

Before you say, “That might be a bit much,” you need to consider a few things. First, the 5th entry is one of the best-selling games of all time, with well over 100 million units sold between its main versions. Second, the title is a multiplatform title, so it’ll likely launch with Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC versions. So, in essence, it’d only need to sell about 8 million units on each system to reach the expectations. Plus, especially on PC and PS5, people have come out in droves to buy big games in big numbers.

But is this a reasonable thing to expect for a game that we know nothing about? It depends on how you look at it. Of course, the big thing will be about the quality of the title. To that end, reports say that Rockstar won’t release the game until it’s “perfect,” a far cry from what many other developers and publishers have done recently.

The other problem is that the 5th entry had multiple things going for it to help it reach those super-high sales numbers. So whether the new game will have those factors going for it remains to be seen.

Even if it doesn’t match the expectations, it will sell well simply because Rockstar Games is known for its ability to make incredible titles. It may take a long wait to get them, but the wait is worth it more times than not.

No matter what, the game’s hype will continue to build as fans and critics wonder what Rockstar might show and when they’ll show it.