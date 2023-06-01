Stalker 2 Devs Blame Russian Hackers Over Internal Game Build Leak

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been having a series of struggles. Developers have been striving to get this game out for quite some time now, but yet another hiccup has caused the developers to warn fans. With the game in development, a recent leak dropped the internal game build for the project online. Unfortunately, that has left some players eager to try the game out themselves. To make matters worse, while the game build initially was unplayable, a recent leak has decrypted the files to make the game accessible.

That prompted the development team over at GSC Game World to release a statement. With the internal builds leaked and decrypted, the developers are warning players to avoid the leaked content. It looks like these builds are real, as the GSC Game World took to Twitter to alert followers that a Russian hacking group has hit the studio and leaked the files which were intended for internal testing.

A message from GSC Game World team pic.twitter.com/gSslCNxvTb — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) June 1, 2023

These tests would allow players to explore the game world and potentially ruin the experience. After all, these files were not the full gameplay experience, and it’s noted in their tweet that these files were not release-ready. So if you look into these leaks, it might not paint the best picture of what this game will offer. Instead, the studio is hopeful that they will hold off from looking at these leaked assets as they strive to bring out a game that meets their expectations. Unfortunately, we still don’t know just how long of a wait we might endure before Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be ready.

If you don’t recall, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was initially slated to release in the marketplace in 2022, but because of the conflicts happening in Ukraine with the Russian invasion forced the studio to delay the game. Since then, the team relocated the development away from Ukraine and moved to the Czech Republic. But again, we don’t have a release date just yet on when we can expect the full public release for this game to land. Currently, the title is only slated to release in 2023, but when it does launch, you’ll find it available for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to receive a release date, you can check out a trailer for the upcoming title release in the video above.