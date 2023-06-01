Hideo Kojima Confirms He Does All The Casting For His Projects

Kojima Productions is hard at work with a couple of video game projects. For instance, we know they are working on a game for Xbox, but we don’t have any specific details outside of that. However, we do know that Kojima Productions is also working on a sequel to their debut title, Death Stranding. Today, we’re learning that all of the individuals that were cast in the projects Hideo Kojima deals with will be selected by him.

In a new tweet sent out recently, Hideo Kojima alerted followers that he doesn’t let agencies or agents do any of the castings. Instead, because Hideo Kojima will be spending a long period of time working with the actors and voice actors, he opts to pick them out. Of course, he went on to say that the only time there are agents involved is to help with the contract stage. It’s noted that various problems can occur during game development with these individuals, so having a contract will ensure that the time required for filming and voice recording is all set.

Since I will be spending very long period of time working with actors and voice actors, I don't let agencies/agents do casting. Of course, we ask agents to help us during the contract stage.

Various problems occur frequently in filming, voice recording, and game creation.… pic.twitter.com/IC6WGVuw60 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 1, 2023

We know that Hideo Kojima enjoys films and is likely creating certain characters based on performances with actors. For instance, Hideo Kojima worked with Norman Reedus with PT when he was still attached to Konami. But after that fell through, Kojima still wanted to work with this actor and had him brought onto Death Stranding, where we know Norman will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

Additionally, it was noted by Hideo Kojima that when writing Death Stranding 2, it was crucial for actress Elle Fanning to be involved with the game. This was before he contacted the actress in hopes of signing onto the project. So far, we’re still left a bit in the dark on what we can expect with this next major installment to the Death Stranding franchise. We know the sequel is in development for the PlayStation 5, but just when we’ll be getting our hands on the game remains a mystery for now.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t already played through the first Death Stranding game, the title is available right now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for Death Stranding 2 in the video we have embedded above.