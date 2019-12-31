43 Incredible Single Player Games Of The Last 5 Years

Current trends within gaming can indicate the decline of fantastic single player experiences. Some could say that there is a bigger push to see multiplayer focused video games with game modes mimicking the success that PUBG or Fortnite brought out into the public. With that said, we’re still hoping to see brand new IP’s and new installments to some of our most beloved single player campaign narrative video game titles.

If you’re looking to enjoy something new without having to focus on jumping online or gathering a group of friends then check out our list below. We’ve compiled thirty of our favorite single player video game titles that were released in this latest generation of consoles. Hopefully, you’ll find something new to play. Likewise, being that this list will be updated frequently, we don’t have a list ranked in any particular order. So feel free to leave a comment below of your own top ranking games in your opinion that people should check out.

#43 Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe

Publisher: Chucklefish

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, PSV, Mobile

Release: February 26, 2016

Stardew Valley is a beloved simulator game that was developed thanks to the inspiration from the Harvest Moon franchise. Much like the long-running franchise, players take control of an old farm where you must get it back into a fruitful state. Outside of maintaining the farm which will consist of you dealing with harvesting crops and raising livestock, you’ll also be able to interact with the people that live within the town. This is a chill and relax style game which has become a massive hit. Likewise, the game is available on several platforms so you can enjoy it on consoles, PC or even your smartphone. While we are putting this game as a single-player title, it’s worth noting that you can enjoy multiplayer with up to four different players

#42 Far Cry New Dawn

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: February 15, 2019

Note: Spoilers for Far Cry 5

If you enjoyed Far Cry 5 then you know that the ending leaves you hanging. At the end of the game, you find that the world is on the brink of collapsing due to the end of the world and you find yourself stuck with the antagonist where the game ends following credits. Now if you’re hoping to find out what happens after the credits roll and what has happened to Hope County after the nuclear blast then you’ll get the opportunity in Far Cry New Dawn. This title takes place seventeen years after the events of Far Cry 5 where you will find returning characters from Far Cry 5 and the result of the protagonist and antagonist of Far Cry 5.

With Hope County mangled and distorted by the nuclear blast, players will find new landmasses to explore. Survivors have started to rebuild the world but a new threat of bandits has prevented Hope County from truly being free from tyranny control. Players will be stepping up to free up outposts and preventing from the new bandit group controlled by twin sisters from destroying Hope County and the innocent citizens who dwell within it. While the game does offer multiplayer, it’s still a solid single player experience. However, this game may really not be for everyone. If you enjoyed Far Cry 5 and want more of it then this is a game for you. But, there are some who found Far Cry 5 to really not be up to par with the franchise and if you fall in that category then this will be a title you’ll want to pass out.

#41 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developer: BioWare Edmonton

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, X360, XBO

The third major installment to the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition is an action role-playing video game where players take on the role of an Inquisitor who is on a grand journey to deal with the civil unrest in the continent of Thedas.

While developers have set the game to be on the same continent of the past two installments, exploration for Dragon Age: Inquisition is rather massive in comparison. For instance, it’s been noted that the game features a map that is already five times larger than the setting of the first installment of the series. With all that said, you’ll want to set aside some time to really dive into the video game.

#40 Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

If you’re coming from Batman: Arkham City and looking to get a bit more of the caped crusader then Batman: Arkham Knight is one title not to miss out on. The video game acts as a sequel to the Arkham City release where the game picks up one year following the Arkham City events.

Within the game, Scarecrow had unleashed an attack on Gotham City causing a massive evacuation. Teamed up with a mysterious enemy known as the Arkham Knight, Batman is left within a barren city filled with his greatest foes.

Much like Batman: Arkham City, Arkham Knight allows players to freely transverse through the world map and take on additional side missions. Likewise, developers, Rocksteady Studios introduced a new element to the franchise, the Batmobile.

Batman’s famous vehicle is not only used to help our hero to travel throughout the city, but also a means to solve puzzles along with acting as another combat tool.

#39 Gears of War Ultimate Edition

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios

Platforms: XBO

Gears of War was a breakout video game franchise for the Xbox 360. The video game takes place in an apocalyptic war where humanity is pinned against an alien type race known as the Locust Horde. Players step into the role of Marcus Fenix, a COG soldier attempting to save the human race in a long brutal battle. If you missed out on the video game when it first released then you may want to check into the Ultimate Edition which released as a remake of the first title.

#38 Watch Dogs 2

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

After the success Ubisoft had with their new IP Watch Dogs, a sequel was released back in 2016. This time around, players are taken to the San Francisco Bay Area to explore and cause havoc by hacking various terminals connecting to city functions or personal smartphones. Much of the same gameplay mechanics are present, though the developers did make a few overhauls such as driving.

#37 Metro Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

In Metro Exodus game players will be going through the world after a nuclear war leaving most everywhere in shambles. Likewise, players will still be dealing with a wide variety of hostilities such as the creatures that lurk about. Within the game, you will be stepping into the shoes of Artyom following the events of Metro: Last Light. Artyom is seeking to travel east in order to start a new life though the journey to achieve this new life will span across a year. The Metro series is not one to really be a big triple AAA release but this installment felt the most visually and fine-tuned. The game also has plenty of exciting environments to explore and moments that will have you on the edge of your seat. Take a look of our Before You Buy video upload posted above to see some of the gameplay in action along with some more pros, cons and personal opinions.

#36 Dark Souls 3

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

The Souls series is noted to be one of the more challenging video games to go through. From the development team, FromSoftware, the series holds four installments, the latest of which is only available on current generation consoles.

Each installment plays a third-person adventure title that has a strong focus on timing attacks against the plethora of enemies you’ll encounter. Because of the timing when using weapons and magic, the monsters within the environments can quickly drain a character’s HP causing the series as a whole to be infamous.