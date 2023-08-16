Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Enhance Karlach With Soul Coins

As if Karlach needed even more improvements in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can upgrade Karlach with Infernal Iron at Dammon’s blacksmith shop already. Now you can get her a temporary (but long-lasting) buff that turns her into a raging hot-blooded murder machine on the battlefield. Soul Coins are another devilish rare item that can only be used with Karlach. Consuming a coin unleashes the true power of her Infernal Engine, allowing her to bounce around the battlefield burning her enemies alive with a flurry of melee attacks.

What Do Soul Coins Do?

Soul Coins are rare consumables used by Karlach. Only Karlach can use these coins — consuming one powers-up Karlach with the special Infernal Fury condition. Using a Soul Coin rewards you with the following buffs.

Infernal Fury Condition : Lasts until Long Rest. Her weapon and unarmed attacks deal an additional 1~4 Fire damage when she is Raging or when her hit points drop below 25%.

: Lasts until Long Rest. Her weapon and unarmed attacks deal an additional 1~4 Fire damage when she is Raging or when her hit points drop below 25%. Fire Resistance: Fire damage against this entity from magical attacks is halved. Fire damage against this entity from non-magical attacks is halved.

You’ll first learn about Soul Coins and how they work in Act 2. Talk to a creature called Lann Tarv at the entrance to Moonrise Towers. You can talk to him if you’re infiltrating the tower as a True Soul. After accepting his coins, Karlach will explain how Soul Coins work. But, Soul Coins can be used even before this point in the story. Any time you find a Soul Coin, it can be used to buff Karlach until a long rest resets the condition.

Where To Find Soul Coins

Soul Coins are extremely rare consumables. Here are all the Soul Coins we’ve found so far.

Soul Coin: Emerald Grove – On the high ridge above the Druid Grove, there’s a Tiefling that is ambushed by a Bugbear Assassin. Defeat the Bugbear and pass a check to earn a Soul Coin as a reward.

x3 Soul Coins: Dank Crypt – Inside the ruins north of the Illithid Ship Crash Site. There are three Soul Coins in the crypts. Go to the central large chamber with the tall statue. In the side room, there’s a Soul Coin inside a sarcophagus. Another is located in the secret room opened with a button behind the large statue. The last is in the trapped chamber with the large sarcophagus. Look in the coffins on the sides of the room.

Soul Coin: Risen Road – On the balcony of the Toll Collector’s house, the large structure to the east of Waukeen’s Rest that is being occupied by the Paladins.

x3 Soul Coins: Moonrise Towers – Listen to the stories Lann Tarv tells you in Moonrise Towers. Let him tell his stories. You can skip through the dialogue. Finish them all to earn x3 Soul Coins.

Soul Coin: Tollhouse – Enter the lower locked doors of the tollhouse. On the left wall, you’ll find a secret button after passing a Perception check. In the hidden room, there’s a Soul Coin on the desk.

Soul Coin: Baldur’s Gate – One is in the butchery of Philgrave’s Mansion, inside a pile of meat.