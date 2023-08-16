Diablo IV Devs Shuts Trading Down While Issuing Warning To Players

Update:

A new report has some fans wondering if a recent update is making one dungeon in particular a great source to level up.

Original Story…

Diablo fans had waited quite a few years to get their hands on the next major installment. Now Diablo IV is now available for players to enjoy. However, it’s not without its share of problems from players. It’s a game that has players connected online, and as a result, there needs to be an even playing field. While every game has its share of exploits uncovered, this latest Diablo installment has developers quickly taking action. For instance, developers have just shut down the trading feature because of one exploit discovery.

If you’re looking to make a trade, there’s a reason why it’s suddenly not featured right now. Blizzard took the trading service down yesterday and reported on Reddit that this was due to an exploit. It looks like players have managed to uncover a means to duplicate items and gold, which is a big no-no for Diablo IV. That has sparked the quick decision to shut the trading service down while they continue to work on fixing this issue. We don’t know just how long this trading service will be down either. But there is also a warning issued.

Blizzard made note that any account that engages in gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned in accordance with the End User License Agreement. This is not the first time bans were threatened by Blizzard. Diablo IV players are given warnings in the past over cheating, and it’s all to ensure that no accounts are taking advantage of these exploits. We reported just last month that Blizzard issued a warning to players reminding them not to dabble into exploits, cheats, hacks, bots, or any other modification to the game.

Meanwhile, players have been going through the Diablo IV installment for a little while now. The game initially launched back in June of this year. If you haven’t already picked up a copy, the Diablo IV installment is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy coverage of this game which you can view below. Although, you’ll want to keep in mind that this coverage reflects the game as it launched and may not be completely accurate to any of the updates or changes made since the game was released.