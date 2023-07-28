Diablo 4 Fans Get Warning From Blizzard About Cheating

It’s always telling that video games are subjected to various forms of cheating depending on the type of game you’re playing. If you’re doing a shooter, you might have heard of people using cheats to help them aim better or give people lag to screw up their ability to fight back against you. Other times, you’re using software to modify the game’s difficulty or help you unlock things you can’t get without grinding. Such tactics are currently being used in Diablo 4, and Blizzard isn’t happy with that, to the extent that they’re sending out a severe warning to those who don’t stop.

The warning came from community chief Adam Fletcher, who posted on the Blizzard Forums that the company wouldn’t tolerate people using game-modifying software in any way. According to him, multiple kinds of software have been used to affect the title from the beginning all the way up to its endgame. So Fletcher warns that if gamers keep pursuing this path, they’ll be met with the ban hammer in the most permanent of ways:

“All Diablo 4 players agree to the Blizzard EULA as a condition of playing the game. The Blizzard EULA explicitly prohibits cheating, bots, hacks, and any other unauthorized software which automates, modifies, or otherwise interferes with the game. This is important to players’ security as well as the game’s long-term integrity.

With that in mind, we want to make it clear that TurboHUD4, like any game-modifying software, is prohibited for use with Diablo 4. Players who install this kind of software will put their accounts at risk for disciplinary action, which can include permanent suspension.”

While it’s true it might take a while for Blizzard to find all the cheaters who are using such software, especially given the game sales so far, that will not deter them from trying to clean up their title.

If you’re curious, TurboHUD4 has been around for a while and is technically used to help players get through the game by showing them things they’ve missed or helping them understand the world map better. The tech is so old that it was used in the last game in the series too. But in this case, Blizzard thinks it can be used to modify the current title unfairly, and thus they’re not willing to risk it being used.

When developers release a game, they want you to play it “as intended,” so please respect their wishes and don’t cheat.