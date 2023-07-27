Diablo 4: How To Fight The Echo of Varshan | Season 1 Super Boss

Fight Varshan all over again. Learn how to use the Invoker of Varshan here.

After finishing Cormond’s quests during the Season of the Malignant, Diablo 4 players will get objectives to defeat special enemies called Echoes of Varshan. The game doesn’t really explain how to fight these enemies, where to go or what you need. You’ll learn how to craft the Invoker of Varshan, but that’s your only clue. Summoning the Echo of Varshan is actually surprisingly complex, so if you need help summoning the boss and finally overcoming those Tier 5 Seasonal objectives. here’s what you need to know.

How To Fight The Echo of Varshan

To progress Tier 5 of the Seasonal Journey in the Season of the Malignant, one of the objectives requires you to fight the Echo of Varshan — a special version of the final boss of Cormond’s questline. The game doesn’t explain how to actually access this optional fight.

Fighting Echo of Varshan :

: Complete Cormond’s seasonal journey quests to unlock the Invoker of Varshan recipe.

quests to unlock the recipe. Go to Cormond’s Workbench to craft Invoker of Varshan or use one you already have.

to craft or use one you already have. Set difficulty to World Tier 2 — this is IMPORTANT . You must be on WT2 .

— this is . You must be on . Travel to the Ravening Pit Malignant Tunnel in the Dry Steppes . The path to an Echo of Varshan mass is found in three locations, but will often appear in the Ravening Pit.

Malignant Tunnel in the . The path to an mass is found in three locations, but will often appear in the Ravening Pit. Inside the dungeon, complete the objectives in the dungeon. In the Depths of Malice , look for a door leading to a new optional path.

in the dungeon. In the , look for a leading to a new optional path. Use the Invoker of Varshan in the extra passage to summon the Echo of Varshan boss.

This battle can be farmed legitimately for Wrathful Hearts — this method is slightly better than farming Malignant Tunnels when aiming for Wrathful Hearts and other useful drops. The Echo of Varshan also scales with your level to drop higher level hearts. The downside is that you must craft the Invoker of Varshan.

Where To Invoke Echo of Varshan

The Echo of Varshan optional boss passage is found in one of three Malignant Tunnels. Replay these three Malignant Tunnels to find bonus paths where you can use the Invoker of Varshan.

Echo of Varshan | Malignant Tunnels

Ravening Pit Malignant Tunnel: Dry Steppes – North of Jirandai.

Malignant Tunnel: Dry Steppes – North of Jirandai. Boiling Wound Malignant Tunnel: Fractured Peaks – East of Kyovashad.

Malignant Tunnel: Fractured Peaks – East of Kyovashad. Bedeviled Grotto Malignant Tunnel: Hawezar – Near Backwater.

How To Increase Echo of Varshan World Tier

There are multiple tiers of Echo of Varshan. To fight the hardest versions of Varshan, you’ll need to go through each Echo until you reach World Tier 4.

World Tier 1 : Complete the Season 1 Cormond quest to encounter Varshan. Defeat Varshan to unlock the Invoker of Varshan.

: Complete the Season 1 Cormond quest to encounter Varshan. Defeat Varshan to unlock the Invoker of Varshan. World Tier 2 : Craft and use the Invoker of Varshan to defeat an Echo of Varshan. This unlocks the Foul Invoker of Varshan recipe.

: Craft and use the to defeat an Echo of Varshan. This unlocks the recipe. World Tier 3 : Craft the Foul Invoker of Varshan to fight Echo of Varshan at WT3. This unlocks the Tormented Invoker of Varshan recipe.

: Craft the to fight Echo of Varshan at WT3. This unlocks the recipe. World Tier 4: Craft the Tormented Invoker of Varshan to fight Echo of Varshan at WT4. This is the highest tier version of the boss.

Defeating higher tiers of Echo of Varshan progressions the Season Journey past the chapters and into the endgame tiers. The highest tier Echo of Varshan has the best chance of dropping Wrathful Malignant hearts without replaying story quests.