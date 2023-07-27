Twisted Metal Cast Talks Ties To Game and Difficult Scenes To Film

UPDATE

Are you excited for the new series? Are you going to check it out when it debuts? Let us know below!

ORIGINAL STORY

As we’ve noted on the website previously, we’re in a bit of a “gaming renaissance” regarding the adaptations that have been brought to life in live-action recently. Movies and TV shows have been producing some quality content, and many hope it will continue. The irony is that to almost “counter-balance” the very serious video game adaptation we got from HBO at the beginning of the year, Peacock is about to drop a very unserious video game adaptation via Twisted Metal. The cast has been doing various interviews to highlight the adaptation, including Samoa Joe, who portrays Sweet Tooth, the series’ most famous character.

Specifically, Samoa Joe is the “body of Sweet Tooth,” while Will Arnett is the character’s voice. Either, ComicBook.com asked Joe about his history with Twisted Metal, and he noted that he was actually a huge fan of the series:

“I played all the way up through Twisted Metal Black, and I have enjoyed every one and when the opportunity was given to me to be Sweet Tooth, I couldn’t help but jump at it.”

Joe has been putting himself in quite a few video game properties as of late, as he’ll be the voice of King Shark when Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League comes out. Well, if it ever comes out, that is.

On the other side of the equation was Stephanie Beatriz, who will play co-lead Quiet in the adaptation. She was asked by the site what were some of the most challenging things to film, and she gave quite a unique answer:

“Anything that we shot that was outside was particularly brutal, only because it was about 104 degrees on average every day in New Orleans,” said Beatriz. “So, if you can imagine that costume in 104 degrees… not great! In of itself, that was its own form of torture.”

You might think that the life of an actor is “always glamorous,” but when you’re doing a certain kind of filming, it can get pretty intense. Also, it should be noted that Quiet goes through quite a bit in the show that had Beatriz get physical, so for her to call out the heat as the worst thing? That says something.

As for what the adaptation will be like, it’ll feature a character named John Doe being tasked with getting a package and bringing it back to New San Francisco. That will put him on a collision course with Quiet, Sweet Tooth, and a whole lot more.