Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle Is Available For Pre-Order

While it may be hard to pin down who did the first “custom console,” it’s not hard to notice that there are a lot of them out in the gaming world right now. Whenever Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo release a major AAA title, they tend to give players the option of buying a custom console with designs from the game in question to make them feel “more connected” to it. Though they are usually a bit more expensive than the standard models, many gamers flock to get them, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 isn’t going to be any different.

Insomniac themselves revealed the special console, which showcases a special symbiote design where the legend black ooze is trying to consume the red of both the console and the controller. It’s a very creepy yet awesome design, and we’re sure many people will want it. You’ll find the link in the tweet below to potentially get the system. If you can’t get it via the link, you can try your local gaming stores and see if they have any available.

We don’t mean to rush you, but it’s important to note that systems like these sell out quickly, so don’t dilly-dally!

Please check with your local retailers for availability outside of PS Direct. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 28, 2023

If you’re curious about what the bundle fully offers, the official description from the PS Direct page says the following:

“This bundle includes a PS5 console with Limited Edition console covers, a Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller, a voucher for a digital copy of the game*, and pre-order incentive items.”

You might be confused as to why the console bundle gets a digital voucher instead of a physical copy of the game. The answer is that the console will arrive in September, while the game will arrive in October. They even say on the page that you won’t be able to redeem the voucher until October 20th.

Further adding to the rush to get one, anyone who goes to the store to purchase the system can only purchase one.

So if you have the money to spend, you better hurry before they’re all gone.

Or, if you’re simply interested in the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 promises to be an exciting adventure that will push both Peter and Miles to new heights and new depths. There will be new combat mechanics, new ways to travel throughout New York, new places to explore, and of course, more enemies to fight. So get ready for its release in October!