Final Fantasy Director Wants This Game Installment Remade

The Final Fantasy franchise has quite the history. Over decades the developers at Square Enix continued to bring out thrilling installments. While we have enjoyed our fair share of video games over the years, there are bound to be similar fans that might have missed out on a game installment or two. Especially for those older releases, and even if you didn’t miss out on them, you might be keen on replaying them via a remake. Today, we’re finding out that a Final Fantasy director is interested in going back to remake one of the earlier installments of this franchise.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out Yoshinori Kitase wants to go back and remake Final Fantasy VI. This is one of the game installments he’s directed, and it was initially released back in 1994. But according to the director, Final Fantasy VI is one game that fellow developers have expressed interest in going back to provide a modern take. This second push to get the remake into production came out during a recent interview roundtable featuring a few notable individuals from the Square Enix company. Some of the comments made were translated and shared on Twitter, thanks to FfMeryll.

According to the conversation, there was some reflection on past works in which Kitase noted that he would like to return and work on that game installment again. But so far, there’s been no confirmation officially that this would be in the works. Currently, fans are waiting on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is the next installment to the Final Fantasy 7 remake Square Enix initially put out into the marketplace. However, that’s not the only project fans might be looking at from the developers at the company.

For instance, there are some fans that are hopeful Final Fantasy XVI will receive DLC. That installment just released into the marketplace, and we’ve seen comments in the past hinting at some post-launch content. What that is remains to be seen, and we’re sure PC players are hopeful more work is being put into the game for a PC port release.

