Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Get The Silver Sword of the Astral Plane | Legendary Weapon Guide

There’s a trick to getting one of the best weapons for Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3 — and you don’t even need to follow her story. The Githyanki Warrior that joins you early in Act 1 is a powerful ally, and she only gets better when a familiar face gives your party the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane. This Legendary Greatsword is extremely powerful when wielded by a Githyanki, but you’ll have to wait until Act 3 if you want to get it the normal way. If you don’t want to wait, there’s a method for grabbing it much, much earlier. We’ll explain how to do that below. Prepare to save-scum.

How To Get The Silver Sword Legendary Weapon

The Silver Sword of the Astral Plane is a powerful sword made specifically for Githyanki. By following Lae’zel companion quest ‘The Githyanki Warrior‘ you’ll eventually earn the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane — here’s the basic progression required.

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane : Sharess’s Caress – Given by the Githyanki Inquisitor Voss at the tavern in Act 3 . To reach this point in the story, you must recruit Lae’zel and progress her companion quest.

: Sharess’s Caress – Given by the Githyanki Inquisitor at the tavern in . To reach this point in the story, you must and progress her companion quest. In Act 1 , reach Rosymorn Monastery and contact the Githyanki Creche . To reach the monastery, travel to the Risen Road and you’ll encounter a group of Githyanki on the bridge. Let Lae’zel speak for the party and they’ll let you through.

, reach and contact the . To reach the monastery, travel to the and you’ll encounter a group of Githyanki on the bridge. Let speak for the party and they’ll let you through. Progress to the Mountain Pass and enter the underground of the monastery. The Creche will demand you to visit the Inquisitor in the deepest section of the underground. There you’ll encounter the Githyanki Queen and be asked to murder your Dream Stranger.

NOTE: You will be able to convince Lae’zel to fight against the Githyanki easier if you attempt to remove her parasite at the Creche.

Refuse to kill and convince Lae’zel to fight against the Inquisitor. Defeat them and escape the Creche. After leaving, Voss will visit the party. Agree to help him .

to fight against the Inquisitor. Defeat them and escape the Creche. After leaving, will visit the party. . Later, you’ll finally be able to meet him at Sharess’s Caress in Act 3. Talk to him and you’ll finally be able to get the Legendary Weapon.

The Silver Sword of the Astral Plane is a powerful tool for Lae’zel — it can also be used for non-Githyanki by using the Disguise spell to change your appearance. If you turn into a Githyanki, you’ll gain all the benefits of this sword.

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane

Legendary Greatsword

Soulbreaker : Rend the enemy’s body and soul, and possibly Stun them.

: Rend the enemy’s body and soul, and possibly Stun them. Githborn Psionic Weapon : When wielded by a Githyanki this weapon deals an additional 1~6 Psychi damage.

: When wielded by a Githyanki this weapon deals an additional 1~6 Psychi damage. Githborn Psionic Resistance: A githyanki holding this weapon has Advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws, Resistance to Psychic Damage, and cannot be Charmed.

There’s an alternate method to get this sword much earlier in the game. You can unlock the sword as early as Act 1 by using a tricky method — but the reward is worth it if you plan on using Lae’zel extensively.

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane | Act 1 Exploit

To get the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane in Act 1, reach the Githyanki Patrol near the Mountain Pass entrance. Find them in the far northwest corner of the starting map.

Reach the Githyanki Patrol near the Mountain Pass / Bridge in the northwest. There is a large red dragon visible here.

near the / in the northwest. There is a large visible here. To get the Silver Sword Legendary Weapon , you need to make Inquisitor Voss drop it. This can be done two ways.

, you need to make drop it. This can be done two ways. 1) You can use Shadowheart’s Command action. Make Voss Drop the sword.

You can use Shadowheart’s action. Make Voss the sword. 2) Use the Disarm action to know the weapon out of Voss’s hand.

This is extremely tricky to pull off. The chances of either action working on Voss are extremely low. Save before the encounter, and quicksave directly before attempting to Disarm or Command: Drop. Reload when it fails and try again. It may take many, many attempts.