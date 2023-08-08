How To Solve Lever Puzzles More Effectively In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is all about freedom of expression. This even extends to how you interact with mundane objects like levers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of things to do. You could be tasked with solving a local problem, thwarting a dastardly cult, or simply resisting the urge to take Asterion into the bushes. Whatever it is you do, it’s a lot of fun and open to a lot of interpretation. In true role-playing fashion, there is rarely only one way to do something.

Heck, Baldur’s Gate 3’s biggest strength lies in its ability to weave a phenomenal story full of memorable characters whilst giving you complete access to do what you want, how you want. Sure, you could help those Druids, but nothing – and I mean nothing – is stopping you from killing them all the moment you set your eyes on them. The game keeps going, and you have to live with that decision. It’s glorious.

What if we told you this dedication to freedom extends to even the simplest of actions…what if we told you levers are not what they seem?

Understanding Levers In Baldur’s Gate 3

Levers are incredibly complex mechanical objects that require decades of experience to fully understand and suss out. Thankfully, we have your back. To activate a lever, all you have to do is move your mouse over it and click on the lever. Your selected character will run over to it, interact with it, and then a thing will happen.

Mind-blowing stuff, we know. All sarcasm aside, if you see a lever, you should probably pull it, but using your corporeal being to do so is fraught with danger. Heck, it can be wildly ineffective at times. Some puzzles revolve around levers and in those instances, using the ol’ flesh computer can save you a lot of time and effort.

Different Ways You Can Interact With Levers In Baldur’s Gate 3

We have two ways you can get around touching these perilous bundles of joy:

Mage Hand

Literally everything else

Mage Hand

There is a rather wonderful Cantrip most magical classes can learn called Mage Hand. There is a very high chance you haven’t taken it because you decided to have a spellbook filled with various flavours of damage was a better bet. You were wrong, sorry to say.

Mage Hand is a wonderful spell that allows you to summon a phantasmal hand as a minion. This hand can interact with the world just like you, and the best part is – it isn’t you, so you won’t die if everything goes wrong. Not only that, Mage Hand can fly, letting it get around large rooms and gaps with ease.

If you suspect a lever is not what it seems, or there is a lever miles away on a far wall across several pits of lava, then summon your Mage Hand and have it do all the heavy pulling. It is that simple. Excellent spell with nearly limitless potential.

Literally Everything Else

If you don’t have Mage Hand then don’t worry, we have your back. Just about anything can be used to trigger levers, all you have to do is find a way to hit the lever with the thing. For example, if you see a random barrel, box, rock, or even corpse, feel free to use Throw to yeet that object into the lever. Bam, the lever is triggered and you solved a puzzle and/or avoided death. Well done.

You can also use ranged attacks, so feel free to fire a bow, thrust with a spear, or even toss a javelin and it will trigger the lever. If you want to get a bit more explosive, even spells work, so launch a cantrip and watch the lever do its thing. If you want to get stylish, feel free to throw a Fireball at a lever. It doesn’t do anything extra, it just looks cool.

Now you have learned all there is to know about levers, go forth and never be burdened again.

