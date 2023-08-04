Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Revive Fallen Allies | Tips & Tricks

Death isn't the end in Baldur's Gate 3, and knowing how to cheat and even reverse it is pivotal to your long-term success.

Do you know what sucks? Death. One day you are living your best life, exploring caves, fighting goblins, and then suddenly, you get stabbed in the face and everything just ends. It’s a bad state to be in, and surely your friends and allies will miss you. Sadly, the power of instant revivification in Baldur’s Gate 3 is pretty far off in the grand scheme of things.

But death is inevitable, even on Standard difficulty, and knowing how to reverse it is pivotal to your success. Lugging around the valuables of a fallen comrade is impractical, and carting their body around just seems like a physically exhausting task. Thankfully there are a few ways you can reverse a character’s eternal rest, and we are going to cover them in this guide.

How Revive Allies In Baldur’s Gate 3

Let’s assume a friend or companion has shuffled off their mortal coil. What do you do now? Well, you have three options:

Revive Them Using Magic

Revive Them Using A Scroll

Revive Them Using Withers

Give Up And Reload An Earlier Save

Revive Using Magic

This option won’t become available to you until much later in the game. Revival is a powerful spell in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, so expecting Shadowheart to be well-versed in its applications will only lead to disappointment. You will spend vast amounts of time in Baldur’s Gate 3 not being able to revive with magic, but once you can, this is one of the cheaper options.

Revive Using A Scroll

Scrolls Of Revify are not common, but they aren’t necessarily that rare either. In any case, they are exceptionally valuable as this allows just about any character to use powerful revival magic ONCE. Each scroll is a one-use affair, so once it has been used, it’s gone.

Each character starts with a small cache of these and we recommend you transfer any scrolls unused characters are holding to your main party or Stash. In the early game, this is the easiest way to reverse death.

Revive Using Withers

Withers is found very early on in your campaign, providing you do a little bit of exploration. In the starting area, there are some ruins (that are being guarded by bandits. If you take out the bandits and explore these ruins, you will come across a tomb filled with the undead. Once dispatched, you can find a mysteriously animate corpse who is willing to help you.

Once you head to your camp, you will find Withers on its edges. He will offer to cleave soul to flesh (revive your mates) for 200g a pop. This is fairly expensive, but if you have no other means to revival, then it’s an easily accessible solution.

Reload An Early Save

Finally, the cheapest way to reverse death is to turn back time itself. Reloading to an earlier save may seem like a cheesy way to avoid spending resources on a costly revival, but it’s not that big of a deal. Think of it this way, you save on resources but in return, you are spending time replaying content. No shade if you choose to scum your saves, honest.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.