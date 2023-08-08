Baldur’s Gate 3: Cheap Revival Scroll Trick, Explained

Death is an inevitability in Baldur’s Gate 3, and despite popular belief, death isn’t all that bad. You are bound to make mistakes, and providing your whole party doesn’t wipe, you are free to continue your journey and learn from them. The thing is, it costs money to revive in the early game and money is far better spent elsewhere.

Until you learn advanced healing magic that can revive the dead, you are stuck with either using scrolls or using Withers. In either case, you will drain your bank very quickly. Thankfully, there is a sneaky way to game the system and get a whole bunch of revival scrolls on the cheap. Let’s dive right in.

How To Get Revival Scrolls In Baldur’s Gate 3

Revival scrolls come from three places. Firstly, you can just find them lying around the world as findable loot. They are fairly rare, but they do exist. Keep your eyes peeled and you will come across one eventually.

Secondly, you get free revival scrolls with every companion you find in the world. This is a great way to stock up early on as there are six Origin Companions ready to recruit equating to six free revives. What a great deal! Make a friend, gain a degree of immortality. What’s not to like?

The third way is to buy them. This is the least effective way of getting scrolls in terms of monetary cost as they range in the hundreds of gold. It is also the most effective way of getting scrolls in high numbers. It was, until recently, a necessary evil you were especially good at meeting the reaper.

How To Get Infinite Revival Scrolls On The Cheap

There is a solution to this problem – a way to get a staggering number of revivals at a heavy discount. We are talking about saving a minimum of 100g per scroll every time you do this, and if death is a common occurrence, your wallet will thank you for bending the laws of physics to achieve it.

The trick is to use Hirelings. We mentioned earlier that characters who join your adventure come with a free scroll. We alluded to this only being the case with Origin Companions, and that is because we are tricksters at heart. In reality, all companions come with a free scroll as standard.

The kicker is that Hirelings only cost 100g to hire, so you get yourself a friend and a discounted scroll that revives another friend – or even yourself. The amount of upsides to this is near endless, even if we can’t think of more than two. Considering a revival from Withers costs 200g per revive, you are getting a killer deal by hiring Hirelings.

The best part, you can just send them back to Withers and recruit them again, and again. Each time they are summoned to aid you, they come with a whole new scroll. Is it silly? Yes. Is it deliciously cheesy? Also yes.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.