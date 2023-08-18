Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Enter Small Spaces

Exploring Baldur's Gate 3 can be made easier if you know how to squeeze through the smaller places scattered around the world.

Hidden around the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is a number of small holes that are seemingly inaccessible to your party. These are most often hidden behind a perception check, but discovering their existence means next to nothing if your party doesn’t have the means to interact with them.

What it boils down to is size. Most characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 are simply too large to fit through a small space. Thankfully, there are several ways to get around this. In this guide, we are going to explore each of these solutions so you can explore Faerûn to the fullest.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 content:

5 Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale

Don’t Be Quite So Tall

The first and most obvious solution is to be smaller. Humans, Elves, and other tall folk don’t do well crawling through holes because their size makes the whole endeavour uncomfortable. Do you know who doesn’t mind squeezing through tight gaps? The small folk of the world – people like Dwarves and Gnomes.

As standard, these people can zip in and out of these gaps, giving you ample exploration options just by being the right race. Of course, changing your race is fairly difficult – if not downright impossible – once you start Baldur’s Gate 3, so this might not be an option if you have already started your adventure.

Use Enlarge/Reduce

If you are simply too large to fit through a gap normally, then consider using magic to alter your very form. Enlarge/Reduce is the spell you need, and it can be learned mostly by Wizards and whatnot. Naturally, you want to avoid using Enlarge for this task, so we are going to focus exclusively on the Reduce portion.

Reduce allows you to shrink down to a more diminutive size, and this, conveniently lets you nip through small spaces and holes. If you have no other option, magic is the way to go. Thankfully the spell also has a myriad of combat benefits so you aren’t wasting a valuable Spell Slot.

Gaseous Form

Another magical solution is to turn yourself (or an ally) into a cloud. Amazingly, this doesn’t immediately result in death. Instead, it allows you to pass effortlessly through these small spaces. For this purpose, Gaseous Form works almost identically to Enlarge/Reduce, so we won’t bore you with the details. Overall, we find this spell less useful in combat and tended to stick with shrinking.

Shapeshift into a cat

If you have a Druid in your party you can use their unique Shapeshift ability to bypass these obstacles with ease. Simply turn into a cat and you can pass unimpeded. This might not be immediately obvious, and the game doesn’t hint at this application until Act 2 (as far as we are aware), but it’s a very handy ability to pull out from time to time.

Druids are a pretty darn versatile class, so having an entire form dedicated to solving exploratory conundrums fits them like a glove.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.