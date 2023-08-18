Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3 Redeem Codes

With the Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3 Livestream this morning, HoYoverse released three more redeem codes. Like always, you can get up to 300 Stellar Jade by using all three codes. Hurry, because these codes expire on August 19, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC+8). As of publication, that’s in about 6 hours.

In order to access your in-game mailbox and claim these rewards, you need to complete the Trailblaze Mission “The Blue” – “A Moment of Peace.” Essentially, once you name your Trailblazer, you’ll be able to start redeeming gift codes.

Version 1.3 Codes

LANPVGET8HFT 100 Stellar Jade

50,000 Credits BA7NCHFA9HWX 100 Stellar Jade

5 Traveler’s Guide ASN6CHXBRHW3 100 Stellar Jade

4 Refined Aether

Website Redeem

Go to the Honkai: Star Rail gift redemption website. Log in to your HoYoVerse account. Select your server – North America, Europe, or Asia. The name field should populate automatically. Enter the code and click redeem. The rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox.

In-Game Redeem

Note: As of Version 1.2, in-game redemption is not available on mobile yet. This can only be done through the PC version of the game.