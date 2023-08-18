Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has just introduced a new weapon to its ever-expanding arsenal. This new gun is the M13C assault rifle, a quicker and more compact version of the M13B. This weapon is one that players will definitely want to get their hands on, especially because of the Carry Forward system that will see all the weapons from Modern Warfare 2 being usable in Modern Warfare 3 when it releases later this year. The process of getting this weapon, however, isn’t as simple as just playing the game and going through the Battle Pass since it is a reward for an Event that won’t be around for long. This guide will tell players how to unlock the M13C Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock The M13C Assault Rifle In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0

Back in Season 1, the M13B was the first weapon that was added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 that wasn’t simply included in the Battle Pass. Players were forced to go into the DMZ mode and extract the weapon in order to use it. The M13C follows in those footsteps as it is unlocked by completing a specific challenge in a limited time Event known as Shadow Siege. This Event is currently underway in Warzone as part of the reveal for 2023’s Modern Warfare 3. In addition to being a Reveal Event, there are also a series of challenges that can be completed that offer exclusive rewards with the M13C being among them. Players can join the Event by going to Warzone 2.0 and selecting the “Shadow Siege” playlist

The Shadow Siege Event tasks players with collecting Gas Canisters from a secret facility underneath Zaya Observatory. Throughout this facility and the surrounding area are several Commander enemies. These include Attack Helicopters, Juggernauts, and Wheelsons. These will be your targets as you go for this weapon. The challenge that players will need to complete is to assist in killing 5 Commanders. If you do damage to one of these enemies and then it dies, that will count towards this challenge. Once 5 have been defeated, the challenge will be completed and the M13C Assault Rifle will instantly be unlocked.

In addition to getting the weapon through the Battle Pass, players can also unlock the new Assault Rifle from Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode. If players find the weapon in the exclusion zones of the mode, whether that be from looting the map and enemies or a teammate simply drops the weapon for them to pick it, they can extract the weapon to unlock it. Also, any bundle found in the Shop that has a Blueprint for the M13C will unlock the weapon if purchased. A Blueprint for the M13C is an in-game reward for those who pre-order the digital edition of Modern Warfare 3 through the Call of Duty store.

The Shadow Siege Event will be active from August 17 to August 21, allowing players to replay the Limited Time Event as many times as they want. You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 5 linked here.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Modern Warfare 3.