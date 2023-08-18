Baldur’s Gate 3: 5 Best Feats For Every Class

There are over 40 Feats in Baldur's Gate 3, and we have ranked the 5 best that can be used with almost any character.

Feats are powerful abilities unlocked every four levels in Baldur’s Gate 3. These can be used to enhance a character in many ways. With over 40 to choose from, players have near limitless freedom to craft not only the perfect character but the perfect party. Deciphering which Feats are worth taking is easier said than done, however.

In this guide, we are going to break down our five favourite Feats. We have tried to keep these as universally powerful as we can, although a few specialised Feats of particular import have made the cut. If you are unsure what to take, one of these Feats will always be a welcome addition.

Ability Improvement

This is the least interesting Feat you can take, but it is also one of the most powerful. For one of your Feats, you can increase any of your attributes by two points. Alternatively, you can increase any two attributes by one point. This might not seem like much, but it could tip your character over the precipice and into a new category of mighty.

Attributes have a massive effect on how your character performs during Baldur’s Gate 3. The higher a stat, the more effective you are. Not only that, but some statistics have a retroactive effect, like constitution. It may not be flashy, but it is a reliable way to directly improve your character.

Durable

Short Rests allow characters to heal after particularly gruelling battles. You can typically take two Short Rests before you are forced to take a Long Rest, and managing this supply is pivotal to your success. The thing is, a Short Rest doesn’t heal your characters to full HP. This can sometimes force you to burn multiple rests to get back to tip-top fighting condition.

Durable comes in and fixes that issues immediately. A character who has the Durable Feat heals to full HP every Short Rest, allowing them to bounce back from even the most grievous of wounds. This Feat is effective on any character, but it is particularly effective on characters who are fighting on the frontline.

Actor

You are going to want to have a character designated as your mouthpiece in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will be your defacto leader, and in most cases, this character will have the highest charisma. This character loves to rock Actor, and not just because of the increase in charisma buff it grants.

No, Actor also gives you substantial bonuses to performance and deception checks during conversations. We found that a character with Actor rarely, if ever, fails a relevant skill check. For one Feat, you can ensure the quality of all future conversations – which is not a bad deal at all.

Warmage

Spells that require concentration are some of the most powerful in Baldur’s Gate 3. These often apply potent buffs to your allies or heavily debuff your enemies. Sometimes they even generate damaging zones to protect your team from encroaching threats. These spells can be interrupted if a caster’s concentration is broken, however.

A skill check is performed every time a character who is concentrating takes damage. Warmage helps fix that as characters gain an advantage on that check. This makes it far less likely that your spell will fail, and therefore, you can have these powerful benefits active more often.

Lucky

Lucky is easily one of the most powerful Feats. This is because it has no pigeonholed use. Instead, it affects just about everything in the game, therefore making everything easier. Lucky can be applied to any character and you will reap the rewards almost immediately.

What Lucky does is generate three Luck Points. These Luck Points can be spent to gain an advantage on any dice roll (Attack, Ability Checks, Saving Throws, etc.). Not only that, it can even be used to force an enemy to reroll their attack rolls, increasing your survivability. We especially enjoy Lucky on a Rogue/Assassin as it allows them to activate a Sneak Attack in almost any situation.

Finally, since Lucky is a Reaction, you don’t have to preemptively use it. Instead, if something you want to do fails, you can use Lucky to fix it after the face. Ludicrously powerful at all stages in the game. You could feasibly take this on every character at level 4 and feel no negative consequences for that blanket choice.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.