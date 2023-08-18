Payday 3 Players Can Get Rewards For Previous Play

A question that many gamers have to ask when it comes to sequel titles is, “Did I need to play the previous game to understand everything?” The answer is “yes” for certain titles, but for others, it’s not really necessary. However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t want to play those past titles, especially if you can cash in on some sweet rewards they’re offering. In the case of Payday 3, if you’re getting that game and spent some time in the previous entry, Starbreeze Studios will reward you for your heisting. Just to be clear, these are some nice rewards they’re offering.

The team broke it down on their website, stating that all you have to do to get the rewards is play Payday 2 at any point and ensure you link both games to your Starbreeze Nebula account. If you do so, your data from the second title will influence the rewards you get for the third.

For example, if you own the second game via Steam or Epic Games Store, you can get a free “OG American Dream Mask” that was worn in the second title. If you get to the first infamy ranking, you’ll get a classic weapon to use. If you reach the 25th ranking, the Echelon Suit can be adorned by you. Other items you can get are charms and a special set of gloves.

Oh, and if you’ve already reached these milestones in the title, you won’t need to replay the game to activate them. Just link up the account, and you’ll be good to go with those rewards.

Payday 3 looks like a title that could be another long-running game experience. Starbreeze has noted many times over that the gap between two and three has led to many advancements in security systems for things like banks. As such, you’ll need to contend with these new security measures to get the loot out.

But even if you get past those, you’ll still have problems to deal with. The NPC AI will be different this time, with different kinds of civilians acting differently depending on the situation and their “rank” within the heist area.

Plus, if things go wrong, you’ll have to deal with the authorities, who, as recently shown, will bring all they have to bear upon you to stop you from getting out alive.

Be sure to grab the game when it arrives on September 21st.