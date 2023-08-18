Baldur's Gate 3 offers all sorts of moral dilemmas, with one of the earliest being in relation to a mysterious branding.



During Baldur’s Gate 3’s first Act, you will be introduced to a certain Goblin Priestess who will offer to brand you with the Mark Of The Absolute. Unless you are playing an evil-slanted character, this might seem like a pretty bad idea. However, that might not necessarily be the case.

In fact, what if we told you that accepting the brand provides a fair few bonuses and next to no negatives? Suddenly being marked by the ultimate evil doesn’t seem too bad. Heck, since you are encouraged to infiltrate this cult, even good characters could make a valid roleplaying argument to take on the Mark.

In this guide we are going to break down how the Mark works, what benefits you gain, and what negatives are tied to it.

Should You Get Branded In Baldur’s Gate 3

In almost every conceivable scenario, yes, you should get branded in Baldur’s Gate 3. The reason for this is simple, there is a roleplaying justification regardless of moral standing and by taking the Brand, you gain far more options to roleplay than if you just skip the brand entirely. Do note that the brand is permanent and can never be removed.

Benefits Of Branding In Baldur’s Gate 3

Firstly, you gain new dialogue options. This lets you reveal your mark to followers of The Absolute and gain a variety of benefits as a result. Namely, you can avoid conflict, gain access to new areas, and generally glean more information with less hassle. Even if you are playing a morally good character, infiltrating the cult is highly advised. The brand makes this much easier and you can always fall back on the “it was all a cunning ruse” defence.

You also gain access to some unique armour and weapons that require the brand to gain their bonus effects. This equipment is very powerful early on and turns out to be some of the best gear in Act 1. This might be a temporary benefit, but it’s very welcome considering the challenges that await you.

Downsides To Branding In Baldur’s Gate 3

The only downside we are aware of is Shadowheart. Whilst she doesn’t have any major scenes in relation to the brand, she does disapprove of the process. This is mostly down to her religious leaning, which makes sense. The thing is, there are countless opportunities to regain the lost approval over the course of Baldur’s Gate 3, making this downside inconsequential at best.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.