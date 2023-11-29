The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Free Nancy House Map Releases Today

Update:

The latest map is here and with it comes a new breakdown on the Nancy and Danny.

Study and Tamper with Danny or Spy on Victims with Nancy. Here's a closer look into our two newest characters.



Danny and Nancy are out now! pic.twitter.com/qr49xp5vcX — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) November 29, 2023

Original Story…

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game has been a hit and an excellent alternative now to Friday the 13th: The Game. If you recall, Gun Media tried to get this game out, and while it launched, it wasn’t long before the development had to stop. Copyright issues came into play, and that forced the title to be on the chopping block for its delisting later this year. However, Gun Media struck up a deal with the owner of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and offered fans a new gameplay experience with this IP. Today, you can expect a free update that adds a brand-new map to the game.

Announced last week, we got word that a new map called Nancy’s House will be added into the mix. That would also add two new characters for players to purchase. Of course, that is a new family member called Nancy and a new victim named Danny. Of course, you don’t have to get either of these characters to enjoy the free map, which the developers have taken to the official X social media account for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game to make an announcement. The free map update will be made available today at 2 PM EST.

Nancy's House, the new free map coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, is releasing today around 2PM EST!



New Victim Danny and New Family Member Nancy will be available to play too.



Who will be brave enough to face off against Nancy? pic.twitter.com/oOXPLhMmow — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) November 28, 2023

This new map was also showcased last week in a trailer. If you missed out on the announcement trailer, then we will have the video available for you down below. Again, the two additional characters are Danny Gaines and Nancy. Little is known about Nancy outside of the past three marriages that ended with her husband dying mysteriously. Likewise, Nancy is the mother of Johnny, a boy that Nancy takes in after slaughtering Johnny’s birth mother. Meanwhile, Danny Gaines is the boyfriend of Maria, the girl our group of victims has been seeking out.

We're exploring ways players can earn characters through an in game currency system. There isn't an ETA at this time, but we are 100% looking into it. — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) November 28, 2023

It was also noted by the development team on the X social media platform that they are exploring ways for players to earn characters through an in-game currency system. However, while they are looking into this as a new way to earn characters, there’s no ETA right now on when this will be available. If you haven’t picked up The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game, the title is available right now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms. As mentioned below, you’ll find the latest trailer to highlight the Nancy House and the two additional characters being added to the game.