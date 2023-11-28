Batman Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch Gets Launch Trailer

We’re not exactly sure why Rocksteady believed it was the best time to put the Batman Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch, but they’re doing it, and it’s coming out in a few days. The port will mark yet another system that the games are on, but at least this time, they’re all together once again. A special launch trailer for the trilogy has dropped, and even if you’re not getting the port yourself, you can reminisce about the greatness that these titles had and why we were lucky as gamers to have gotten the chance to be Batman in a way no game had done previously.

For those not in the know, the Batman Arkham Trilogy was made by Rocksteady and helped redefine the superhero genre in the best way. Well, redefine it in the video game space, at least. The first title features Batman returning Joker to Arkham Asylum, only to find out that the Clown Prince of Crime has set a trap, and Batman has to figure out what Joker’s plan is and save the day before it is too late.

In the equally beloved sequel, Batman had to infiltrate the quarantined section of Gotham known as Arkham City to figure out the truth behind its construction, and things only get worse when he’s infected with Joker’s blood, which is slowly killing him.

The final entry saw Batman going up against The Scarecrow and the Arkham Knight, both of whom are driven to bring Batman down in all the ways that matter.

The reason that this trilogy stands tall for the most part is that these games gave fans a Batman story that was grand, epic, and fun. It had quality voice acting that featured returning legends like the late Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, and Tara Strong. The gameplay made you feel like Batman in the best ways. You weren’t just fighting as Batman; you were solving mysteries via “Detective Mode” and using that knowledge to help advance the plot. Plus, you could fly or glide around areas, use the Batmobile, find tons of Easter Eggs, and more!

The only thing that held the trilogy down was the final entry. Rocksteady didn’t put as much time and care into the gameplay and story, and it showed. The story didn’t hold up to the first two games, and the Batmobile sections were horrible!

Oh, and the Robert Pattinson batsuit will be available for free in the Switch game should you get it. Check out the launch trailer below!

Become Vengeance🦇



The #ArkhamTrilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1st

along with free access to @TheBatman’s Batsuit before any other platforms!



Pre-order today: https://t.co/MAZB4gsGNe pic.twitter.com/kDb2D541xA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2023